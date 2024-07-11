VANCOUVER
    • Air quality advisory ended for Metro Vancouver

    A person sits on the beach under a colourful umbrella as sail boats pass in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, July 7, 2024. Heat warnings have been put in place for the Metro Vancouver area for elevated temperatures. (Ethan Cairns / The Canadian Press) A person sits on the beach under a colourful umbrella as sail boats pass in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, July 7, 2024. Heat warnings have been put in place for the Metro Vancouver area for elevated temperatures. (Ethan Cairns / The Canadian Press)
    Cooler temperatures have brought an end to the air quality advisory that had been in place in Metro Vancouver since Monday.

    The regional district announced Thursday morning that it had ended the advisory, which was caused by elevated concentrations of ground-level ozone associated with the recent heat wave.

    The advisory is over throughout Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley. Heat warnings in the region ended Wednesday, but the air quality advisory remained throughout the day.

    Environment and Climate Change Canada's forecast calls for more seasonal temperatures in the Lower Mainland in the coming days, with highs of 23 C or 24 C predicted in Vancouver for the next week.

    In the Fraser Valley, Abbotsford's forecast calls for highs of 28 C or 29 C all week.

    Temperatures remain elevated in the provincial Interior, however, and there were still 15 heat warnings in effect as of Thursday afternoon.

