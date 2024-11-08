102-year-old B.C. veteran surprised by thank-you letters from around the world

LANGFORD, B.C. -

As Don Dixon flips through his photo album filled with all sorts of serious things, the 102-year-old is proving to be quite silly.

“I’ve always had that,” Don laughs after staring in the TV camera lens, lifting his glasses up, and sticking his tongue out.

For as long as Don can recall, he’s strived to inspire smiles. Except during the Second World War, when his focus was service.

“I did what I was asked to do,” Don smiles. “So that was it.”

But if you look through Don’s photo album from his time as a Royal Canadian Air Force pilot flying both fighter planes and big bombers in Europe, you’ll see it’s much more that that.

“It was very exciting in one way,” Don says. “But don’t say I wasn’t scared at times.”

While it’s normal to feel fear when your plane’s tail is shot off, or two of its engines erupt into flames mid-flight, or you hear an an unexploded ordinance rattling around inside its fuel tank – it’s extraordinary when you land your plane safely and get your crew back every time.

“I had to do it,” Don says. “So I did it.”

The higher-ups, on the other hand, don’t have to hand out distinguished medals. But because Don performed acts of valour, courage, and devotion during more than 50 active operations, they did.

“I was just blown away,” Marlene Graham says after meeting Don while visiting one of his neighbours. “When do you have an the opportunity nowadays to meet a hero?”

After Marlene thanked Don for his service, she asked if he’s been recognized recently. Don replied, “not really.”

“That broke my heart,” Marlene says. “But it also spurred me into action.”

Marlene started sharing Don’s story of service on social media and invited people to bombard him with gratitude this Remembrance Day.

“The next thing you know the place was inundated,” Don smiles, showing the basketful of thanks he’s received so far.

It includes hundreds of cards and letters, written by strangers of all ages, from across the country and around the world.

“Even from the middle of Australia,” Don laughs.

While Don says he couldn’t be more grateful to be recognized for his service, he says the biggest thanks would be for all of us to never take for granted what all of them were fighting to defend — freedom, tolerance, and love.

And while you’re at it, he says before sticking out his tongue and bursting out in laugher, when not try and make a stranger smile.