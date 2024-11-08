Some Abbotsford residents told to boil water due to E. coli contamination in system

A boil water notice has been issued in Abbotsford for residents of the city's Clearbrook Waterworks District.

According to the city, E. coli bacteria was found in the district's water supply on Thursday.

Residents who get their water from Clearbrook Waterworks should not drink their water without first bringing it to a rolling boil for one minute or otherwise treating it – such as with bleach or chlorine tablets.

Boiled water should be cooled before use and stored in sanitary containers under refrigeration, the city said, adding that boiled or bottled water should be used for all drinking, cooking, tooth-brushing, food preparation and dishwashing needs.

"This notice ONLY applies to customers who receive their water from Clearbrook Waterworks District," the city said, including a map in its notice indicating the district's location.

The Clearbrook Waterworks District is shown on this map provided by the City of Abbotsford. (abbotsford.ca)

Residents who receive their drinking water from the Abbotsford/Mission Water and Sewer Commission are not subject to the boil water notice, the city said.

In its own statement on the issue, Clearbrook Waterworks explained that its distribution system had been "breached at the reservoir."

"We are in consultation with the Fraser Health Authority to investigate and resolve this issue," the district said.

"We are currently in the process of disinfecting the reservoir and continuing enhanced monitoring. In addition, we are evaluating all available information and conducting tests to confirm the extent of the contamination of the system. We will inform when the problem has been corrected and tests show no bacteria and you no longer need to boil your water. We anticipate resolving the problem quickly."

Clearbrook Waterworks added that it plans "to flush chlorinated water throughout the system," which may cause "taste, odour and aesthetic concerns" that can be resolved by boiling.

Exposure to high levels of E. coli bacteria can cause gastrointestinal illness. It is particularly dangerous for infants, elderly people and those with weakened immune systems.