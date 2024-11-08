8 buses in under 3 hours: Surrey RCMP share details of missing teen's transit use in latest appeal

Police in Surrey have released additional information about their investigation into the disappearance of 18-year-old Joseph Maku.

The UBC student was last seen on Oct. 22 near his home on 130 Street near 96 Avenue. Last week, his sister told CTV News the family had heard relatively little from police about the case.

On Friday, Surrey RCMP renewed their appeal for witnesses who may have seen Maku on the day of his disappearance.

"Investigators have determined that Joseph boarded a number of transit buses that day between 3:50 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., mainly between 120 Street and King George Boulevard," the detachment's updated statement reads.

Police provided the following list of bus boardings they say Maku made:

3:48 p.m. - Route 314 Location Stop Point: 60654 - King George Station Bay #1

4:10 p.m. - Route 316 Location Stop Point: 55065 - Eastbound on 100 Avenue at 128 Street

4:11 p.m. - Route 316 Location Stop Point: 55074 - Westbound on 100 Avenue at 129A Street

4:29 p.m. - Route 314 Location Stop Point: 55007 - Southbound on 124 Street at 96 Avenue

4:47 p.m. - Route R6 Location Stop Point: 54975 - Northbound on Scott Road at 92 Avenue

4:52 p.m. - Route 316 Location Stop Point: 54920 - Westbound on 96 Avenue at Scott Road

5:20 p.m. - Route 316 Location Stop Point 55055 - Northbound on 116 Street at 90 Avenue

6:26 p.m. - Route 319 Location Stop Point 55202 - Southbound on Scott Road at 93A Avenue

Police also shared a map of the locations.

Police provided this map of the locations where missing Surrey man Joseph Maku boarded buses on Oct. 22. (Surrey RCMP)

"We are asking anyone who may have been traveling on those buses to call Surrey RCMP if they recall seeing Joseph Maku that day," said Sgt. Tammy Lobb, in the release.

Police describe Maku as a Black man with black hair and brown eyes. He stands 6'5" and weighs 200 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black GAP hoodie, "black North Delta Huskies basketball shorts" and black-and-white basketball shoes with a "reverse swoosh symbol."

Mounties shared a new photo of Maku, as well as a close-up of his shoes, in their appeal for information Friday.

At left, missing teen Joseph Maku is seen in the outfit he was wearing on the day he disappeared. At right is a close-up image of his shoes. (Surrey RCMP)

Brenda Maku, Joseph's sister, said her brother's disappearance is out of character.

"As more time goes by and as we receive less information, I find myself becoming even more agitated, so much so that I can't even focus on my studies or anything," Brenda told CTV News last week.

"I don't even want to go to work because I feel so sick and I feel so anxious."

She described her brother as outgoing and adventurous, a curious, clever and sociable young man who – at his height – seems like he shouldn't be able to blend into a crowd or disappear without a trace.

She said the Maku family is thankful for the support it has received from the community so far, and asked that people continue to keep Joseph's name in the public eye.

"We have to continue to say something, because then it lets the police know that Joseph is loved by so many people and his name should not disappear," Brenda said. "We want him to come home as soon as possible."

Anyone who has information on Joseph Maku's whereabouts should call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file number 2024-157805, police said.