Officer stabbed while trying to arrest suspects in car theft case, Surrey RCMP say

An RCMP officer was stabbed while moving to arrest two suspects – a man and woman – in connection with a car theft investigation in Surrey, B.C., this week, authorities say.

The incident happened as officers from the Surrey RCMP Auto and Property Crime Target Team were confronting the suspects near a U-Haul storage facility on Tuesday.

“During the arrest, the male suspect allegedly attempted to flee and stabbed one of the officers,” the Surrey RCMP detachment wrote in a news release Friday.

The officer was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, and has since been released, authorities said.

Both suspects were ultimately arrested, and have since been charged. The man, 28-year-old Donald Smith, also suffered injuries the RCMP described as “minor,” and has also been released from hospital into police custody.

“This is another reminder of the risk our officers face each day to serve and protect the citizens of Surrey,” Sgt. Tammy Lobb of the Surrey RCMP said, in the release.

“Auto theft continues to be a priority for the Surrey RCMP and our dedicated team of officers who investigate these offences.”

Smith is charged with assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and two counts of failure to comply with release conditions.

The other suspect, 35-year-old Tia Appleton, is charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Smith remains in police custody, while Appleton was released under conditions, Surrey RCMP said. Both suspects are scheduled to attend court on Nov. 26.