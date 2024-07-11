Record-breaking heat continues in B.C.'s Interior, other regions see cooler temperatures

More temperature records were broken across B.C. Wednesday as some parts of the province continued to manage a heat wave.

Daily maximum temperature records tumbled for the fourth day in a row, according to preliminary data from Environment and Climate Change Canada. Several records broken for July 10 were 98 years old and most were in B.C.'s Interior region.

Sixteen new records were set for that day and one record was tied.

As of Wednesday morning, 17 heat warnings remained in place in B.C. including for the central Okanagan, where temperatures are expected to stay in the mid- to high-30s.

"A ridge of high pressure over the region will continue to result in high temperatures," ECCC's warning for Kelowna says. "These temperatures are expected to moderate starting tomorrow but will remain elevated and warnings might continue into the weekend for some regions."

Meanwhile, Metro Vancouver is expected to see slightly cooler temperatures following its days-long heat wave. ECCC's forecast for the next week shows highs of 23 C or 24 C and overnight lows around 15 C.

The full list of daily maximum temperature records broken or tied on Wednesday follow:

Blue River area: New record of 36.9 C, old record of 35 C set in 1975

Cache Creek area: New record of 40.3 C, old record of 38.9 C set in 1975

Clearwater area: Tied 1926 record of 38.3 C

Cranbrook area: New record of 37.8 C, old record of 36.1 C set in 1926

Dawson Creek area: New record of 34.4 C, old record of 31.7 C set in 1926

Fort St. John area: New record of 31.5 C, old record of 30 C set in 1959

Golden area: New record of 37.1 C, old record of 36.7 C set in 1945

Kamloops area: New record of 39.4 C, old record of 38.9 C set in 1926

Kelowna area: New record of 40.3 C, old record of 37.2 C set in 2001

Nakusp area: New record of 37.1 C, old record of 35.9 C set in 2013

Nelson area: New record of 38.8 C, old record of 36.7 C set in 1926

Osoyoos area: New record of 40.1 C, old record of 39.4 C set in 1975

Revelstoke area: New record of 38.5 C, old record of 36.1 C set in 1926

Sparwood area: New record of 34 C, old record of 32.8 C set in 1975

Summerland area: New record of 38 C, old record of 37.2 C set in 1926

Trail area: New record of 40.5 C, old record of 38.4 C set in 2021

Vernon area: New record of 38.2 C, old record of 35.8 C set in 2021

ECCC says temperature records are "derived from a selection of historical stations in each geographic area that were active during the period of record" and its summary may contain preliminary or unofficial information.