Accident near Massey Tunnel marks B.C.'s 6th overpass strike of 2024

The B.C. government is investigating another overpass strike that was reported Tuesday morning near the entrance to the George Massey Tunnel.

Video posted on social media shows a commercial vehicle striking the overpass at around 10 a.m. – marking the sixth such incident reported in the province so far this year, according to government data.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure told CTV News the Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement branch was called to the scene of Tuesday's crash and has launched an investigation.

"There are no reports of injury or critical damage to the structure," the ministry said in a statement.

Officials did not provide any further details on the incident, including which company was involved.

A government website tracking overpass strikes indicates there have been five reported in 2024, including three that took place during the first half of January, each of which was blamed on driver error.

The other two remain under investigation.

The total does not include an accident that took place Monday in Stanley Park, where an over-height cube truck struck the bottom of a pedestrian bridge.

Earlier this month, B.C. officials proposed stiffer penalties for drivers found responsible for damaging provincial infrastructure – including fines of up to $100,000 and imprisonment for up to 18 months.