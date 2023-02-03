ABC Vancouver outspent nearest challenger by almost 2:1 margin in municipal election

Ken Sim addresses supporters after being declared the next mayor of Vancouver, on Oct. 15, 2022. Ken Sim addresses supporters after being declared the next mayor of Vancouver, on Oct. 15, 2022.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener