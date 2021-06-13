VANCOUVER -- Abbotsford police are asking for help locating and identifying a young boy who "appeared to be alone,” on the verge of tears, and not wearing shoes in the city on Sunday afternoon.

The Abbotsford Police Department posted about the boy on Facebook after receiving calls from concerned citizens.

Police said the child is approximately 10 years old and was seen in the vicinity of Old Clayburn Road, near Abbotsford Christian Schools around 12:45 p.m.

He was not reported missing and was not injured, but he appeared to be on the verge of tears and did not want to explain why to the witnesses who contacted police.

"The Abbotsford police would still like to locate this boy to make sure that he is OK and your help is appreciated," the department said in its post. "Out of due diligence, we had Police Air Services utilize their helicopter to search the area and will continue to canvass and patrol the area."

Police describe the boy as white. He has a slim build and was wearing a light-blue Hurley jacket, black track pants and no shoes, police said.

Abbotsford police ask anyone who sees the boy or recognizes the description to call them at 604-859-5225.