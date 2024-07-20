Abbotsford police seek 'arrestable' suspect in string of recent break-ins

Police in Abbotsford are asking the public to keep an eye out for a man they say is "arrestable" for a series of recent residential break-ins in the city.

The Abbotsford Police Department shared a photo of the man, describing him as white and in his 30s, in a news release Friday evening.

Police did not specify when or where the alleged break-ins took place.

"If you observe this man, please do not approach and call 911," the release reads.

Police also asked anyone with information about the man, his whereabouts or the break-ins to call the department's crime reduction unit at 604-859-5223 or email the investigators at kylie.thiessen@abbypd.ca or cory.johansen@abbypd.ca.

The department also shared "crime prevention reminders," urging people to lock doors and windows even when they are home and to "remain vigilant" when interacting with people claiming to be service providers – such as delivery drivers, city workers or utilities contractors – at their homes.

"Always ask for identification and do not let these people into your home unless you have asked them to be there," police said. "If you have suspicions about someone who is at your house, do not hesitate to call the police and ascertain their legitimacy before allowing them onto your property or into your home."