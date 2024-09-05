Renewed calls to reopen Riverview Hospital after disturbing attacks in Vancouver

The seemingly unprovoked stranger attacks in the heart of downtown Vancouver Wednesday have prompted calls for more action on public safety and mental health, including from Port Coquitlam Mayor Brad West.

“How many British Columbian families have to go through this hell, this pain?” implored West Thursday.

He said the senseless crimes highlight the need to reopen Riverview Hospital, the Coquitlam mental health facility that once housed thousands, but was shut down in 2012.

“How many more times does this have to happen before the government recognizes the historic stupidity of the decision to close Riverview?” West said. “We need people like this to be off the streets and in an institution.”

Nanaimo Mayor Leonard Krog agrees, and reiterated his calls for involuntary care – putting folks at risk to themselves or others in a facility for treatment, whether they consent or not.

“Violent random attacks will continue until we accept as a society that there are people on our streets who should be in secure, involuntary care,” said Krog Thursday.

Public safety – linked to decriminalization, mental health and bail reform – has simmered as a political issue.

All three provincial party leaders have weighed in on the topic in light of this week's attacks.

“If we can't put them away then we're going to have to start looking at the Mental Health Act,” said B.C. Conservative leader John Rustad Thursday, in support of involuntary care.

“Preventative, proactive access to mental health care, that’s why we proposed having psychologists covered under MSP,” said B.C. Green leader Sonia Furstenau on Thursday, talking about the importance of sweeping access to such care for all British Columbians.

On Wednesday, Premier David Eby said the province would dig into what happened in the attacks and any underlying causes – promising that changes to mental health and public safety were coming. “You're going to see announcements from us about more assertive care for people who are struggling in this way,” said Eby.

While public safety is not as prominent an election issue as health care or housing, Mario Canseco with Research Co. said Wednesday’s attacks may elevate the issue.

“It’s the kind of thing that can make people nervous, especially because of the area where this happened,” said Canseco.

Eby said there will be an NDP announcement next week regarding mental health and public safety, as these alarming crimes generate growing calls for change.