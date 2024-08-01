Abbotsford police issue public notice about 2 B.C. gang members

Police in Abbotsford are notifying the public that two men with links to B.C.'s gang conflict will be living in the city.

The Abbotsford Police Department issued a public notice Thursday, warning that Anmol Sandhu and Navpreet Dhaliwal were released from custody on bail until their trial.

"They will be residing within west Abbotsford," police said in a statement. "The Abbotsford Police Department recognizes the public safety risk these two men present and is issuing this public notification to keep the public informed."

In late 2022, police launched a large-scale drug trafficking investigation into the activities of the two Abbotsford residents.

"During the investigation, multiple search warrants were executed at several residences in Abbotsford and Surrey — resulting in almost six kilograms of fentanyl, two kilograms of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, morphine, large amounts of cash and firearms being seized," police said, adding that investigators also believed the pair was conspiring to commit murder.

On Feb. 21, 2024, Sandhu and Dhaliwal were arrested and charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit murder, as well as a number of trafficking and firearms-related offences.

Both men are bound by numerous release conditions, which include the following:

Electronic monitoring;

House arrest;

Not to possess weapons defined by the Criminal Code;

Variety of no-contact orders;

Prohibited from communicating on any social media platform;

And prohibited from owning or possessing a cell phone.

Should anyone see the pair breaching these conditions, police ask that they call 911.