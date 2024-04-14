Abbotsford gang unit stepping up presence at bars, restaurants

Police in Abbotsford will be regularly attending bars and restaurants in the city in order to try to prevent public violence associated with B.C.'s gang conflict, according to the department.

Officers with the Gang Crime Unit will be, among other things, increasing ID checks and “addressing” patrons who are known to be associated with the conflict.

“The action ensures that persons associated to the B.C. gang conflict feel the heat and are aware that Abbotsford is not a community that tolerates gang activities and the needless and deadly violence it brings,” the Abbotsford Police Department wrote in a statement Friday.

The goal, according to authorities, is to make these establishments safe for patrons and staff by minimizing the potential for gang-related violence to erupt.

CTV News has reached out to the department for more information.