'A celebration of diversity': Surrey Fusion Festival showcases city's many cultures

Thousands of people are making their way to Surrey's Holland Park this weekend for the 17th annual Surrey Fusion Festival.

Billed as "the ultimate celebration of food, music and culture," the event features "cultural pavilions" representing dozens of different countries, each organized by a community group from Surrey or elsewhere in the Lower Mainland.

"The cultural pavilions are definitely what we say is the heartbeat of this festival," said Preeti Yadav, project manager for the City of Surrey.

"We have around 45 different cultures and countries represented here, and within those countries, they're showcasing their food, their music, their culture, they're teaching the community about who they are, who they are here in Surrey as a community, and just really showing their love for their culture with everyone."

The festival also features eight different stages with local and international artists, amusement rides and a variety of different exhibitors and activities.

"It's really a celebration of diversity," Yadav said. "That's really what this event is all about. It's a free festival, so it's very accessible for the community to come and attend. They can bring their picnic and a blanket and sit down. We have lots of seating and shade here for families. It's just a really great community event that welcomes everyone in."

The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and more information about performers and cultural pavilions can be found on its website.