A B.C. ranch on the market for $2.5M comes with its own hobbit hole

A 400-acre ranch in B.C.'s Okanagan has hit the market for $2.5 million and one of the property's selling features is a hobbit-hole-inspired house that has been named one of Canada's most wish-listed Airbnbs.

The property is in Bridesville and listing agent Ray Porter describes it as a rare opportunity to retreat into nature and take in 360-degree mountain views while also having a guaranteed income stream from the popular short-term rental.

The "earth home" on the property is called the Second Breakfast Hideaway, a moniker that alludes to the famously hungry creatures created by J.R.R. Tolkien. The rental used to have a less subtle nod to its inspiration but the owners changed it in 2021 after they were contacted by a representative from Warner Bros. Entertainment, who demanded that they stop using the company's trademarked terms.

The interior of the hobbit-hole-inspired earth home is shown in this photo from Realtor Ray Porter. (Credit:ray-porter1.c21.ca)

The Airbnb listing notes that the property is remote and has no Wi-Fi or TV. It's a 30-minute drive to Osoyoos or 20 minutes to Rock Creek, where there are a handful of stores to stock up on provisions. On Thursday, there were only a handful of available dates through September, with a one-night stay calculated to cost over $600.

The reviews are almost unanimously raves, with Lord of the Rings fans remarking on the details that make the experience feel like stepping straight into the Shire.

The Airbnb isn’t the primary residence on the property, however. There is a three-bedroom, two-bathroom log home. A cabin on another edge of the sprawling acreage is also advertised as ideal to use as a hunting lodge or ski chalet.

The main residence of a property for sale is shown in this photo from Realtor Ray Porter. (Credit:ray-porter1.c21.ca)

"Not only would this cater to a rancher or farmer, anyone just wanting to escape the big city, wanting a change in lifestyle where they're all on their own, yet still having an income – this is for you," Porter says in a promotional video for the listing.

A cabin on the 400-acre property is shown in this photo from Realtor Ray Porter. (Credit:ray-porter1.c21.ca)