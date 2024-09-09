Man allegedly assaulted, attempted to rob woman in mobility scooter: North Vancouver RCMP

Mounties in North Vancouver say they’re searching for a suspect accused of attempting to rob a woman outside a pharmacy, before assaulting her and a bystander over the weekend.

The North Vancouver RCMP says officers responded to reports of a robbery and assault in progress around 2:50 p.m. Saturday outside a pharmacy near Marine Drive and Pemberton Avenue.

A man reportedly attempted to steal items from a woman’s handbag that was hanging from her mobility scooter, according to police. There was then an “altercation,” and police say the suspect assaulted the victim and a bystander who intervened.

Police say no items were ultimately stolen and the suspect fled east along Marine Drive.

“This was an extremely frightening incident for the two victims involved and we’re thankful things didn’t escalate further,” said Const. Mansoor Sahak in a news release issued Monday.

They also say one of the victims received treatment for “minor injuries” at Lions Gate Hospital, but did not say whether it was the woman in the scooter or the unidentified bystander.

“It is also alleged that the suspect stated he had a gun, though no firearm was brandished or observed during the incident,” the North Vancouver RCMP wrote.

Mounties released a CCTV image of the suspect Monday in hopes someone will recognize and report him.

Police describe the suspect as an Indigenous man wearing a black baseball cap, beige shorts, black high-top sneakers, a dark backpack and a grey long-sleeved hoodie.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has video is asked to call the detachment at 604-985-1311 and quote file number 24-18369.