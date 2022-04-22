B.C. cob cottage, earth home, treehouses make up Airbnb's 'most wish-listed' stays in Canada

Some travellers across Canada are opting for more "unique" accommodations when it comes to choosing a place to stay, according to new data released by Airbnb.

The vacation rental company says bookings at its earth home, treehouse and barn listings increased by nearly 70 per cent last year, compared to 2019.

Several rentals nabbed a spot on Airbnb's "most wish-listed" stays in Canada, including a handful of B.C. properties.

A quaint "cob cottage" on Mayne Island took the title of Canada's most wish-listed unique stay.

Referred to as a "one-of-a-kind earth house," Airbnb says this cottage was hand-sculpted using local and sustainable natural materials and features "a central living space with cantilevered slab stairs leading to the loft bedroom."

Those staying at the cottage are permitted to roam the property with the resident sheep and chickens.

"Cob cottage" on Mayne Island, B.C./Airbnb

Another B.C. accomodation called "owl's perch" won the title of Canada's most wish-listed treehouse.

Airbnb says the Sooke property sits 30-feet off the ground and offers "stunning views across the Salish Sea to the mountains of Washington state."

"Owl's perch" in Sooke, B.C./Airbnb

A "private designer treehouse" in Chilliwack also claimed a spot on the unique stays list.

According to Airbnb, it was built as a passion project and allows guests to have a secluded retreat to "reconnect with nature."

"Private designer treehouse" in Chilliwack, B.C./Airbnb

The next to make the list is another treehouse in Sooke that the Airbnb host describes as being "a treehouse sleepover fit for adults."

"East Sooke treehouse" in Sooke, B.C./Airbnb

The final B.C. accomodation to nab a spot is a "second breakfast hideaway" located just outside of Osoyoos.

According to Airbnb, this "hobbit-inspired" earth home is situated on a mountain and surrounded by nature.

"Second breakfast hideaway" near Osoyoos, B.C./Airbnb

Other unique stays in Canada to make the list include a "Mongolian yurt" in the heart of the Yukon, a "lighthouse on the bay" in Nova Scotia and a "Scandinavian chalet above the sky" in Quebec.