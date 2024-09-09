'Great news': Vancouver man wins PNE Prize Home draw

One lucky man found out this year’s PNE Prize Home was his Monday evening.

Ken Wong of Vancouver got a call from PNE CEO Shelley Frost around 6:30 p.m., letting him know he was the winner.

“That is great news,” Wong said. “Thank you so much.”

He must have had beginner’s luck, because the winner said this year was the first time he had bought a ticket to the prize home lottery.

Wong’s name was picked out of a total 549,368 tickets, according to the PNE.

His prize is a 3,486-square-foot house in Langley valued at $2.35 million.

“The PNE Prize Home is a beloved tradition and awarding it to its new owner is one of the most special events of the year for our organization," Frost said in a statement. “This year’s Prize Home showcases state-of-the-art craftsmanship, cutting-edge technology, and B.C. building products. We extend our warmest congratulations to Ken, now the proud homeowner of this beautiful Langley home."

The 50/50 jackpot winner was also announced, with $825,115 going to Kevan Wilkinson of Richmond.