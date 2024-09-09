VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Road reopened in North Vancouver after gas line damaged

    The road closure on Mountain Highway due to a gas leak on Monday, Sept. 9 is shown. (Courtesy: North Vancouver RCMP/X) The road closure on Mountain Highway due to a gas leak on Monday, Sept. 9 is shown. (Courtesy: North Vancouver RCMP/X)
    A gas leak in North Vancouver Monday afternoon closed a busy section of road four about two hours during the evening commute, according to Mounties.

    Mountain Highway was shut down between Bond and Crown streets, local RCMP wrote on social media around 4:15 p.m. The affected area was just west of Phibbs Exchange and Ironworkers Memorial Bridge.

    Around 6:15 p.m., police said the road was back open.

    In an alert, FortisBC said it shut down part of its system top make repairs, cutting off gas for about 320 customers.

    It cited “external party damage” as the cause of the leak, and said it anticipates repairs to be complete sometime Monday evening.

    “Important reminder: Always call before you dig,” police wrote. “Incidents like this can be avoided.”

