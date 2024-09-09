2 hospitalized, suspects sought after 'extreme case of road rage' in B.C.: RCMP

Mounties in B.C.'s Lower Mainland are searching for two people allegedly responsible for a road rage incident that sent a couple to hospital with serious injuries, saying the suspects could be in another province.

On Sunday at 10 a.m. two people were in their Honda Civic at a Tim Horton's drive-thru in Mission when they honked at the car in front of them – a Black Chevy Malibu, according to authorities.

"After the Malibu exited, it reportedly waited for the Civic to exit the drive-through, then drove up beside the Civic, and the female occupant of the Malibu threw her coffee cup at the Civic. The Malibu then continued following the Civic for about two kilometres," a media release from the Mission RCMP says, adding that the alleged suspects proceeded to assault the victims, a 21-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man, with a baseball bat.

A photo posted to social media shows the female victim in the hospital with a pair of black eyes, and swelling and bruising around other parts of her face — which is covered in blood.

The Malibu was later found abandoned and seized by police.

Police have identified the suspects but have also released their photos in an effort to find them as soon as possible, saying they are known to travel within B.C., Alberta and other western provinces.

“This appears to have been an extreme case of road rage,” said Mission RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Harrison Mohr with Mission RCMP.

“I’m sure we’ve all seen someone in a drive-through lane give a little honk to let the person in front know they can move up. No one expects to be assaulted as a result of it."

Anyone who witnessed the altercation or has information about the whereabouts of the suspects is urged to call 604-826-7161.

The RCMP detachment is also sharing some advice about what people who find themselves in a similar situation should do, recommending calling 911 or driving to the closest police station.

With a file from CTV News Vancouver's Ben Miljure