93-year-old woman pushed into path of moving bus: Penticton RCMP

Mounties in Penticton, B.C., say an elderly woman was assaulted while stepping off of a transit bus last week.

Police were called to the area of Calgary Avenue and Main Street just after 11 a.m. last Wednesday, June 5, where a 93-year-old woman was attacked.

Reportedly, another woman “forcefully” pushed her into the path of a moving bus as it was leaving the bus stop, police said.

Bystanders stepped in to help the senior, but the suspect fled before police arrived on scene, according to the RCMP.

“This is a very concerning incident that could have led to fatal results given the elderly woman’s age and physical capabilities," said Const. Kelly Brett in a news release issued Monday.

“We are thankful that the bus driver was cognisant that something had occurred and was able to stop the bus prior to anything serious happening.”

The 93-year-old sustained injuries police describe as minor, and she’s currently “resting comfortably at home.”

Police are now appealing for witnesses and anyone with dash cam video of the incident to come forward. The Penticton RCMP can be reached at 250-492-4300.