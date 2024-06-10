VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • 93-year-old woman pushed into path of moving bus: Penticton RCMP

    The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    Share

    Mounties in Penticton, B.C., say an elderly woman was assaulted while stepping off of a transit bus last week.

    Police were called to the area of Calgary Avenue and Main Street just after 11 a.m. last Wednesday, June 5, where a 93-year-old woman was attacked.

    Reportedly, another woman “forcefully” pushed her into the path of a moving bus as it was leaving the bus stop, police said.

    Bystanders stepped in to help the senior, but the suspect fled before police arrived on scene, according to the RCMP.

    “This is a very concerning incident that could have led to fatal results given the elderly woman’s age and physical capabilities," said Const. Kelly Brett in a news release issued Monday.

    “We are thankful that the bus driver was cognisant that something had occurred and was able to stop the bus prior to anything serious happening.”

    The 93-year-old sustained injuries police describe as minor, and she’s currently “resting comfortably at home.”

    Police are now appealing for witnesses and anyone with dash cam video of the incident to come forward. The Penticton RCMP can be reached at 250-492-4300.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News