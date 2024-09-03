VANCOUVER
    • 81-year-old found dead in suspected homicide on B.C.'s Texada Island

    A portion of Texada Island is seen from above in this file photo. (Shutterstock.com) A portion of Texada Island is seen from above in this file photo. (Shutterstock.com)
    Major crime investigators have been called to a Gulf Island after a suspected homicide.

    Mounties on Texada Island responded to a call for service at a home on Para Street early Monday morning, said the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit in a news release Tuesday.

    When they arrived, Texada RCMP officers found a deceased 81-year-old man, who they believe was the victim of a homicide, the VIIMCU said.

    The major crime unit has now taken over the investigation, which remained in its early stages Tuesday, police said, adding that they believe the killing was "an isolated incident" with "no ongoing risk to community safety."

    Anyone with information about the incident should call the VIIMCU information line at 250-380-6211, police said.

