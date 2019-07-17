A toaster sold online and across Canada and the U.S. is being recalled for what officials call a "shock hazard."

Two models of the Bodum Bistro toaster can leak electric current when operating at the maximum normal temperature, Health Canada said in its recall notice Wednesday.

As a result, users are at risk of shock. As of last week, there were eight reports of electrical shock in Canada, but it appears there were no injuries as a result.

There have been no reports of shock or injury south of the border, but the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has also issued the recall.

Anyone who has the four-slice or two-slice stainless steel Bodum Bistro is advised to stop using it immediately, and return it to the place of purchase for a refund. They can also contact Bodum directly at 1-833-722-6386, Health Canada said.

The two-slice model has the SKU 10709-16-4, while the four-slice is 11840-16. The number should appear on the bottom of the toaster.

Nearly 1,500 customers have bought the product in Canada, and another 2,400 use it in the U.S. The toasters were sold between January 2018 and June 2019, and were made in China.