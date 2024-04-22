VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • 70-year-old kayaker dies in Deep Cove, RCMP say

    Deep Cove is seen from above in CTV's Chopper 9 in May 2019. (Pete Cline / CTV News Vancouver) Deep Cove is seen from above in CTV's Chopper 9 in May 2019. (Pete Cline / CTV News Vancouver)
    A senior died while out kayaking in Deep Cove over the weekend, the North Vancouver RCMP has confirmed.

    On Saturday around 5 p.m., a two-person kayak flipped over. The occupants were brought to shore but one of them died, Const. Mansoor Sahak told CTV News.

    Authorities have not provided the name of the deceased, but said he was 70 years old.

    Sahak said he could not comment on the man’s cause of death, adding that the BC Coroners Service is investigating.

