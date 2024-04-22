70-year-old kayaker dies in Deep Cove, RCMP say

A senior died while out kayaking in Deep Cove over the weekend, the North Vancouver RCMP has confirmed.

On Saturday around 5 p.m., a two-person kayak flipped over. The occupants were brought to shore but one of them died, Const. Mansoor Sahak told CTV News.

Authorities have not provided the name of the deceased, but said he was 70 years old.

Sahak said he could not comment on the man’s cause of death, adding that the BC Coroners Service is investigating.