7-year-old injured in hit-and-run: Coquitlam RCMP

Mounties in Coquitlam are appealing for additional video and witnesses in a hit-and-run that sent a seven-year-old child to hospital last month.

On June 23 the child was struck in an alleyway north of Coquitlam Avenue near Wellington Street in Port Coquitlam, according to a news release from the detachment. The child was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“We would like to thank the initial witnesses who came to the aid of the child and provided critical information to our responding officers,” Cpl. Alexa Hodgins said.

The vehicle and driver believed to have been involved were located about an hour after the alleged hit-and-run and the Coquitlam RCMP are trying to "to piece together the timeline" of what happened between the time the child was struck and the time the driver was found.

A video police say shows the driver and the vehicle on the day of the crash has been released in order to advance the investigation.

"We are asking anyone who may have witnessed a 2016 grey Jeep Cherokee driving between 3:45 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, June 23, 2024, to contact the Coquitlam RCMP," Hodgins added.

Anyone with information or dashcam video is urged to call 604-945-1550, and quote file number 2024-16039.

No charges have yet been laid.