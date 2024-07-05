VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Vancouver

    A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer's uniform as she makes a phone call after responding to an unknown incident on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer's uniform as she makes a phone call after responding to an unknown incident on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    A 27-year-old man is dead after the motorcycle he was riding collided with an SUV in Vancouver on Thursday evening.

    Police are still investigating the fatal collision, but said the victim was riding the motorcycle south on Arbutus Street toward West 21st Avenue when he collided with a grey Honda CR-V just before 9:30 p.m.

    "Despite life-saving efforts by bystanders and paramedics, the driver of the motorcycle died at the scene," Const. Tania Visintin of the Vancouver Police Department said in a release Friday morning.

    The SUV driver remained at the scene and was later transported to hospital with minor injuries, police said.

    Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact police at 604-717-3012.

