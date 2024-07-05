Warnings expand as heat wave settles over B.C., with weekend temperatures set to rise
A heat wave is settling over parts of British Columbia with Environment Canada warning of very high temperatures stretching into next week.
The agency has expanded a series of heat warnings to include the Sunshine Coast and Howe Sound, where daytime highs are forecast to reach 32 C.
The hottest temperatures are expected to start hitting the province Sunday.
Environment Canada had already issued heat warnings for eastern Vancouver Island, where daytime highs are expected to hit the low 30s.
Another warning covers the Kitimat and Terrace regions, where highs near 30 C are expected Saturday until Tuesday night.
The agency says the heat poses a moderate risk to public health, but more-seasonal temperatures are expected later next week.
It says the heat warnings may be expanded further, as the ridge of high pressure moves from west to east across the province bringing hot, dry weather.
The current forecast for Kamloops, B.C., says the mercury is expected to hit 40 C on Monday and Tuesday, followed by 39 C on Wednesday.
Environment Canada says the risks associated with heat are elevated for seniors and people with conditions such as diabetes, heart disease and mental health challenges.
People are encouraged to watch for signs of heat illness — including heavy sweating, rashes and fainting — and to check in on friends and neighbours who may be at greater risk, especially if they live by themselves.
A special weather statement is also in effect for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, where temperatures are set to reach into the high 20s and low 30s.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 5, 2024.
