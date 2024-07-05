Video shows person of interest in Metro Vancouver murder investigation: police

Homicide investigators have released a video showing a man who police say is a person of interest in the murder of an 18-year-old in Maple Ridge, B.C.

The fatal daytime shooting occurred on the afternoon of Jan. 20, when police found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene of a car crash on 123 Avenue near 222 Street.

A burning vehicle was later found nearby, which investigators believe was linked to the shooting.

The man died of his injuries in hospital five days later, prompting the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team to take conduct of the case.

On Friday, police released video of a person of interest in the homicide. The security video was captured inside a store in Mission, B.C., "shortly before the murder," a statement from IHIT said.

In the video, the man is seen wearing black pants and a grey hooded sweater with the words "Get out and get lost" and "Vans Off The Wall" printed on the front.

Sgt. Timothy Pierotti says police believe the man "has critical information that can help further our investigation."

Police described the person of interest as a white man in his 20s with light brown hair and brown eyes.

"Six months ago, an 18-year old boy was killed," Pierotti added. "IHIT remains dedicated to bringing justice for his family and the community."

Authorities are asking anyone who recognizes the man in the video to contact the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.