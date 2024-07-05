Video shows person of interest in Metro Vancouver murder investigation: police
Homicide investigators have released a video showing a man who police say is a person of interest in the murder of an 18-year-old in Maple Ridge, B.C.
The fatal daytime shooting occurred on the afternoon of Jan. 20, when police found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene of a car crash on 123 Avenue near 222 Street.
A burning vehicle was later found nearby, which investigators believe was linked to the shooting.
The man died of his injuries in hospital five days later, prompting the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team to take conduct of the case.
On Friday, police released video of a person of interest in the homicide. The security video was captured inside a store in Mission, B.C., "shortly before the murder," a statement from IHIT said.
In the video, the man is seen wearing black pants and a grey hooded sweater with the words "Get out and get lost" and "Vans Off The Wall" printed on the front.
Sgt. Timothy Pierotti says police believe the man "has critical information that can help further our investigation."
Police described the person of interest as a white man in his 20s with light brown hair and brown eyes.
"Six months ago, an 18-year old boy was killed," Pierotti added. "IHIT remains dedicated to bringing justice for his family and the community."
Authorities are asking anyone who recognizes the man in the video to contact the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.
'It was pretty intense:' Driver rear-ended by 14-year-old recounts fiery collision on Hwy. 401
John Tzannis says he is lucky he wasn’t more seriously injured after a 14-year-old driver rear-ended him on Highway 401 in Mississauga, sending his work van spinning into a concrete barrier early Friday morning.
Eight-year-old boy pulled from water covered in blood after bite at Montreal beach
Eight-year-old Alex Mandl had a Montreal vacation he will not soon forget when he was bitten by something swimming below the inflatable Aquazilla at Montreal's Jean Dore Beach.
Earth's core has slowed so much it's moving backward, scientists confirm. Here's what it could mean
Deep inside Earth is a solid metal ball that rotates independently of our spinning planet, like a top whirling around inside a bigger top, shrouded in mystery.
Hungary's Orban meets Putin for talks in Moscow in a rare visit by a European leader
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban visited Moscow on Friday for a rare meeting by a European leader with Russian President Vladimir Putin and discussed peace proposals for Ukraine, which triggered condemnation from Kyiv and some European leaders and officials.
Spina bifida patient says Montreal hospital staff twice offered MAID unprompted
On two separate occasions and without prompting, Tracy Polewczuk says she was informed that she would be eligible for medical assistance in dying (MAID) even though she didn't ask for it.
Kendrick Lamar drops 'Not Like Us' video
Kendrick Lamar turned the visual of his Drake diss track into a family affair. The song is part of what has become a very public feud between Lamar and Drake.
Democrats start moving to Harris as Biden digs in
Amid the ongoing fallout from U.S. President Joe Biden’s debate performance, talk in many top Democratic circles has already moved to who Kamala Harris’ running mate would be.
Large pile of lobster dumped on the side of Hwy. 17 in northern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a pile of dead lobster was found on the shoulder of Highway 17 this week in northern Ontario.
Rail cars carrying hazardous material derail and catch fire in North Dakota
Rail cars carrying hazardous material derailed and burst into flames Friday in a remote area of North Dakota, but officials said no one was hurt and the threat to those living nearby appeared to be minimal.
