    • Shooting in Surrey, B.C., leaves man with serious injuries: police

    The Home Depot parking lot was behind police tape Friday, with officers from both the Surrey RCMP and the Surrey Police Service on scene. (CTV News) The Home Depot parking lot was behind police tape Friday, with officers from both the Surrey RCMP and the Surrey Police Service on scene. (CTV News)
    Mounties are investigating after an early morning shooting in Surrey, B.C., left one man with serious injuries Friday.

    The shooting was reported around 5:30 a.m. outside the Home Depot near Scott Road and 72 Avenue.

    Police say the victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot and was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

    The local RCMP detachment's serious crimes unit has taken conduct of the investigation.

    "Evidence-gathering is still underway, but initial indications are this was a targeted, isolated incident," Cpl. James Mason said in a statement.

    The parking lot was behind police tape Friday, with officers from both the Surrey RCMP and the Surrey Police Service on scene.

    Investigators appeared to be focused on two areas – one outside the Home Depot loading bay and another at the rear of the movie theatre in the Strawberry Hill Shopping Centre.

    Police are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or who has dash-camera video of the incident to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

