Staff strike at B.C.'s Harrison Hot Springs after 'little progress' in bargaining

The union representing workers at B.C.'s Harrison Hot Springs Resort & Spa says members are on strike, and they are "fed up" with low wages and high workloads.

Unite Here Local 40 says picket lines will be up for the next three days at the resort 130 kilometres east of Vancouver, after "little progress" was made in bargaining on Thursday.

The union says in a statement the strike is for better wages and to reverse pandemic-era concessions.

It says hotel revenues in the region have grown more than 40 per cent in the last five years and haven't been "shared equitably" with workers.

Zailda Chan, the union's local president, says low wages and short staffing at the resort have affected morale.

Neither the resort nor the Aldesta Hotel Group that operates it immediately responded to requests for comment on the strike.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 5, 2024.