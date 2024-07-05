Businesses reminded to protect workers after 49 heat-related WorkSafeBC claims last year

As a heat wave brings sweltering temperatures to many parts of British Columbia, employers are being reminded of their duty to protect workers from potentially hazardous conditions.

WorkSafeBC accepted 49 compensation claims related to heat stress injuries last year, and issued a reminder this week that businesses are responsible for safeguarding employees from the dangers associated with extreme temperatures and UV exposure.

Those responsibilities including performing site-specific assessments and developing plans for eliminating or reducing any risks that are detected.

"Elevated temperatures significantly raise the risk of heat stress and heat stroke, both of which can be severe and even life-threatening," said Suzana Prpic, WorkSafeBC's director of prevention field services, in a news release.

"However, heat-related illnesses are entirely preventable. It is the responsibility of employers to take proactive measures to protect their workers, whether they are indoors or outdoors."

The number of heat-related claims accepted by WorkSafeBC last year was down from the 81 accepted in 2022 and the 115 accepted in 2021 – the year of B.C.'s deadly heat dome – but was an increase from the annual average of 41 accepted in the three years prior.

According to the agency, some of the most at-risk workers include those labouring outside on farms and construction sites, or inside at restaurants and factories.

Some of the things businesses can do to protect employees include setting up cooling areas with shade and water, providing air conditioning or increased ventilation, and planning for "appropriate work-rest cycles," WorkSafeBC said in its release.

Employees can also reduce personal risks by staying hydrated, resting regularly and wearing clothes that are light-coloured and loose-fitting.

More tips and information on avoiding heat-related illness on the job are available on the agency’s website.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued several heat warnings and special weather advisories for the heat wave, with the hottest temperatures expected to arrive on Sunday.

Areas under heat warnings as of Friday afternoon included East Vancouver Island, Howe Sound, the Sunshine Coast and the North Coast, including Kitimat and Terrace.

Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley have only been placed under special weather advisories so far, but Environment Canada noted there is a "great deal of uncertainty" about how long the heat wave will last, and said it remains possible that heat warnings "may be required” in the regions.

In Vancouver, forecasters are expecting daytime temperatures to reach as high as the low 30s over the coming days, potentially staying in the upper teens overnight.

"Watch for the effects of heat illness: heavy sweating, rash, cramps, fainting, high body temperature and the worsening of some health conditions," reads a special weather statement for the city. "Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle."