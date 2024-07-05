Businesses reminded to protect workers after 49 heat-related WorkSafeBC claims last year
As a heat wave brings sweltering temperatures to many parts of British Columbia, employers are being reminded of their duty to protect workers from potentially hazardous conditions.
WorkSafeBC accepted 49 compensation claims related to heat stress injuries last year, and issued a reminder this week that businesses are responsible for safeguarding employees from the dangers associated with extreme temperatures and UV exposure.
Those responsibilities including performing site-specific assessments and developing plans for eliminating or reducing any risks that are detected.
"Elevated temperatures significantly raise the risk of heat stress and heat stroke, both of which can be severe and even life-threatening," said Suzana Prpic, WorkSafeBC's director of prevention field services, in a news release.
"However, heat-related illnesses are entirely preventable. It is the responsibility of employers to take proactive measures to protect their workers, whether they are indoors or outdoors."
The number of heat-related claims accepted by WorkSafeBC last year was down from the 81 accepted in 2022 and the 115 accepted in 2021 – the year of B.C.'s deadly heat dome – but was an increase from the annual average of 41 accepted in the three years prior.
According to the agency, some of the most at-risk workers include those labouring outside on farms and construction sites, or inside at restaurants and factories.
Some of the things businesses can do to protect employees include setting up cooling areas with shade and water, providing air conditioning or increased ventilation, and planning for "appropriate work-rest cycles," WorkSafeBC said in its release.
Employees can also reduce personal risks by staying hydrated, resting regularly and wearing clothes that are light-coloured and loose-fitting.
More tips and information on avoiding heat-related illness on the job are available on the agency’s website.
Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued several heat warnings and special weather advisories for the heat wave, with the hottest temperatures expected to arrive on Sunday.
Areas under heat warnings as of Friday afternoon included East Vancouver Island, Howe Sound, the Sunshine Coast and the North Coast, including Kitimat and Terrace.
Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley have only been placed under special weather advisories so far, but Environment Canada noted there is a "great deal of uncertainty" about how long the heat wave will last, and said it remains possible that heat warnings "may be required” in the regions.
In Vancouver, forecasters are expecting daytime temperatures to reach as high as the low 30s over the coming days, potentially staying in the upper teens overnight.
"Watch for the effects of heat illness: heavy sweating, rash, cramps, fainting, high body temperature and the worsening of some health conditions," reads a special weather statement for the city. "Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle."
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
CRTC posts independent report on Rogers outage, says company made necessary changes
An independent report into the 2022 Rogers outage says the company lacked several protections and redundancies that could have either prevented the outage or ended it sooner.
Ottawa woman, cancer survivor, 49, wins $70 million, plans to help community
An Ottawa woman, who has survived cancer and has overcome addiction, has won $70 million with Lotto Max.
Church must pay $104 million to victims of historical abuse in Newfoundland
The Roman Catholic Church has been ordered to pay settlements totalling $104 million to 292 survivors of historical abuse in Newfoundland and Labrador, including those at the now infamous Mount Cashel orphanage in St. John's.
Eight-year-old boy pulled from water covered in blood after bite at Montreal beach
An eight-year-old boy from Los Angeles had his vacation to Montreal include a dramatic moment when a creature swimming underwater bit him causing a bloody scene at Jean Dore beach.
Earth's core has slowed so much it's moving backward, scientists confirm. Here's what it could mean
Deep inside Earth is a solid metal ball that rotates independently of our spinning planet, like a top whirling around inside a bigger top, shrouded in mystery.
Democrats start moving to Harris as Biden digs in
Amid the ongoing fallout from U.S. President Joe Biden’s debate performance, talk in many top Democratic circles has already moved to who Kamala Harris’ running mate would be.
Montreal Liberal MP Anthony Housefather named to new antisemitism adviser role
Liberal MP Anthony Housefather says he is 'looking forward to making a real difference' as the government's new special adviser on Jewish community relations and antisemitism.
Canada continues Copa run against Venezuela
History is at stake for both Venezuela and Canada when they meet on Friday in Arlington, Texas, in the second Copa America quarter-final.
Ronaldo starts for Portugal as Kolo Muani and Camavinga come in for France in Euro quarter
Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo started for a fifth straight match at the European Championship in the quarterfinals against France, for which Randal Kolo Muani and Eduardo Camavinga were promoted from the bench.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
Video shows person of interest in Metro Vancouver murder investigation: police
Homicide investigators have released a video showing a man who police say is a person of interest in the murder of an 18-year-old in Maple Ridge, B.C.
-
Staff strike at B.C.'s Harrison Hot Springs after 'little progress' in bargaining
The union representing workers at B.C.'s Harrison Hot Springs Resort & Spa says members are on strike, and they are "fed up" with low wages and high workloads.
-
Giant tortoise walking along B.C. sidewalks inspires tourist from Australia
Adam finds out how a giant tortoise walking along a sidewalk is inspiring a woman visiting from Australia.
Kelowna
-
Man shot, 2 cars burned in suspected gang incident in Kamloops
Mounties are urging the public to be vigilant following a suspected gang shooting in B.C.'s southern Interior that left a 40-year-old man injured this week.
-
B.C. expands heat pump rebate program as highs up to 40 C forecast in Interior
British Columbia residents are being told to brace for a coming heat wave that could send temperatures into the high 30s and beyond, with the government reminding people to check in on their neighbours.
-
Another severe thunderstorm watch issued for B.C. Interior
A swath of B.C.’s southern Interior is being told to brace for potential severe thunderstorms Tuesday.
Edmonton
-
Charges stayed in $7.8M Ponzi scheme after death of 1 of the accused
Charges have been stayed in a $7.8-million Ponzi scheme with victims in Edmonton, B.C., the U.S. and Australia.
-
Women ball hockey players aiming to set record with 65-hour marathon
A group of women in Sherwood Park have set out to play ball hockey for 65 hours straight.
-
St. Albert man arrested after asking minors for sex, assaulting boy at strip mall
A St. Albert man was arrested for allegedly approaching two minors and asking for them for sex.
Calgary
-
Calgary police investigating fatal collision involving pedestrian, CTrain
Calgary police are investigating a fatal collision involving a CTrain and a pedestrian in northeast Calgary on Friday morning.
-
Calgary airport security workers say employer Paladin won't provide bathroom breaks, water access
Paladin security workers at the Calgary International Airport are rallying against their employer after they say the company refused to provide them with mandated bathroom breaks and access to water.
-
Calgary Stampede parade draws massive crowd
Music, laughter and hearty "yahoos" echoed through Calgary’s downtown core Friday, as hundreds of thousands of people enjoyed the 112th Calgary Stampede parade.
Lethbridge
-
2024 Southern Alberta Summer Games kick off in Coaldale
Nearly 2,000 athletes will compete in 20 events over four days during the 2024 Southern Alberta Sumer Games. After months of planning, organizers are thrilled to welcome families from all over southern Alberta to Coaldale, Alta.
-
Court hears accused in Coutts blockade thought protest could lead to 'war'
One of two men accused of conspiring to kill Mounties at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., characterized the protest as a last stand and told his mother there “will be a war” if police moved in.
-
Fire ban ended for Lethbridge area
With the recent moisture and cooler temperatures, fire bans and restrictions in the Lethbridge area are no longer in effect.
Winnipeg
-
One person taken to hospital in critical condition after Lagimodiere crash
One person was taken to hospital in critical condition after a serious collision on Friday.
-
'Glaring omission': Demands for MRI machine at new Portage la Prairie hospital
There are growing calls in and around Portage la Prairie, Man to include an MRI machine at the city’s new health-care facility.
-
Rail cars carrying hazardous material derail and catch fire in North Dakota
Rail cars carrying hazardous material derailed and burst into flames Friday in a remote area of North Dakota, but officials said no one was hurt and the threat to those living nearby appeared to be minimal.
Regina
-
Community keeps hope alive on 20th anniversary of disappearance of Tamra Keepness
It has been 20 years since the disappearance of Tamra Keepness but the community continues to keep hope alive.
-
'I don’t want to be the only': First female assistant coach in NHL hopes more doors open for women
Jessica Campbell is making history in the National Hockey League (NHL) by recently being hired as the first female full-time coach for the Seattle Krakens.
-
Construction projects progress in Regina, traffic closures expected
Those in Regina can expect traffic closures over the next several weeks as the City of Regina makes progress on two major construction projects.
Saskatoon
-
'I got no remorse': Greg Fertuck, convicted of murdering missing spouse, sentenced to life in prison
Greg Fertuck will spend life behind bars with no chance of parole until he is 90 years old, a judge ruled on Thursday at Saskatoon's Court of King's Bench.
-
Saskatoon driver accused of causing a fatal crash did not have a driver’s licence, police say
Saskatoon police say the man accused of causing a crash that killed one woman and injured three others last month, did not have a valid driver’s license.
-
Saskatoon man survives three-storey fall from downtown building
A Saskatoon man is recovering in hospital after falling three storeys off the roof of a downtown building on Canada Day.
Toronto
-
'It was pretty intense:' Driver rear-ended by 14-year-old recounts fiery collision on Hwy. 401
John Tzannis says he is lucky he wasn’t more seriously injured after a 14-year-old driver rear-ended him on Highway 401 in Mississauga, sending his work van spinning into a concrete barrier early Friday morning.
-
Peel police make five arrests in 'violent extortion incidents'
Peel police have made five arrests in connection with a series of “violent extortion incidents” that led to the formation of a dedicated task force this winter.
-
Ontario judge authorizes sales process for The Body Shop Canada
An Ontario judge has authorized a sale process which could see The Body Shop Canada land new owners.
Montreal
-
Police dismantle pro-Palestinian encampment in Montreal
A police operation is currently underway at the pro-Palestinian encampment at Square Victoria in downtown Montreal.
-
Eight-year-old boy pulled from water covered in blood after bite at Montreal beach
An eight-year-old boy from Los Angeles had his vacation to Montreal include a dramatic moment when a creature swimming underwater bit him causing a bloody scene at Jean Dore beach.
-
Montreal Liberal MP Anthony Housefather named to new antisemitism adviser role
Liberal MP Anthony Housefather says he is 'looking forward to making a real difference' as the government's new special adviser on Jewish community relations and antisemitism.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa woman, cancer survivor, 49, wins $70 million, plans to help community
An Ottawa woman, who has survived cancer and has overcome addiction, has won $70 million with Lotto Max.
-
Residents in Carlington neighbourhood sounding alarm over spike in crime on nearby supportive housing
Residents in the Carlington neighbourhood are sounding the alarm over a continued spike in crime and drug use that they are blaming on nearby supportive housing residences operated by Shepherds of Good Hope.
-
'I'm happy about this outcome': Charges dropped against union leader arrested at picket line
The Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) says the charges against its national executive vice president have been dropped.
Atlantic
-
Church must pay $104 million to victims of historical abuse in Newfoundland
The Roman Catholic Church has been ordered to pay settlements totalling $104 million to 292 survivors of historical abuse in Newfoundland and Labrador, including those at the now infamous Mount Cashel orphanage in St. John's.
-
N.S. RCMP looking for man wanted on assault charge
A 24-year-old man from Timberlea, N.S., is wanted of a provincewide arrest warrant.
-
New stormwater system expected to create more park space, improve traffic in downtown Dartmouth, N.S.
A stormwater system and other nearby infrastructure are set to be upgraded in downtown Dartmouth, N.S.
London
-
Intimate partner violence behind Woodstock neighbourhood shooting: Police
One person has died and another is injured after police in Woodstock, Ont. responded to multiple calls of "gunshots in the area." Around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to Champlain Avenue between Athlone Avenue and Frontenac Crescent.
-
Cyclist struck in northeast London
London Police Services is using the assistance of a drone to help investigate a collision involving a cyclist this afternoon.
-
Police request witnesses of Central Huron homicide
Huron County OPP is calling on the public for information regarding a recent homicide in Central Huron.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener man charged with deadly Toronto subway stabbing
A Kitchener man is charged with second-degree murder for a fatal stabbing at a Toronto subway station.
-
How local alcohol businesses are reacting to LCBO strike
Locally owned alcohol businesses are making adjustments to attract more customers while LCBO workers across the province are on strike.
-
'Ford's dry summer begins': All LCBO stores closed as workers go on strike
All LCBO stores are closed on Friday as thousands of workers hit the picket lines after their union and employer failed to reach an agreement.
Northern Ontario
-
Large pile of lobster dumped on the side of Hwy. 17 in northern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a pile of dead lobster was found on the shoulder of Highway 17 this week in northern Ontario.
-
Eight-year-old boy pulled from water covered in blood after bite at Montreal beach
An eight-year-old boy from Los Angeles had his vacation to Montreal include a dramatic moment when a creature swimming underwater bit him causing a bloody scene at Jean Dore beach.
-
'I got no remorse': Greg Fertuck, convicted of murdering missing spouse, sentenced to life in prison
Greg Fertuck will spend life behind bars with no chance of parole until he is 90 years old, a judge ruled on Thursday at Saskatoon's Court of King's Bench.
N.L.
-
Church must pay $104 million to victims of historical abuse in Newfoundland
The Roman Catholic Church has been ordered to pay settlements totalling $104 million to 292 survivors of historical abuse in Newfoundland and Labrador, including those at the now infamous Mount Cashel orphanage in St. John's.
-
Human remains backlog still in Newfoundland garage after months of outcry
Opposition parties in Newfoundland and Labrador say they’re growing frustrated at the decision by health officials to move freezers of unclaimed human remains into an underground hospital parking garage.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador premier takes aim at Ottawa over reopened cod fishery
Newfoundland and Labrador's Liberal premier is once again opposing a decision made by the federal Liberals — this time about the reopening of the province's commercial northern cod fishery.