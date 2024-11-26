64 charges laid against 11 people in Coquitlam RCMP drug trafficking investigation

A drug-trafficking investigation in the Tri-Cities that began more than three years ago has resulted in 64 charges against 11 individuals, Coquitlam RCMP announced Tuesday.

The charges were laid Nov. 5 in connection to "Project E-Nevermind," which began in the summer of 2021 and targeted "several known drug traffickers" operating in the region, police said in a news release.

In February 2023, Mounties announced the seizure of hundreds of kilograms of illicit drugs, along with $145,000 in cash and two cars, during seven search warrants executed as part of the investigation.

While 13 people were arrested during those searches, the charges approved earlier this month are against 11 people ranging in age from 22 to 54. Among those charged are residents of Burnaby, Coquitlam, New Westminster, Port Coquitlam, Surrey and Vancouver, police said.

All of the charges are either trafficking or possessing a controlled substance, and every accused individual faces at least two counts. Details of the charges laid follow.

Richard McLaughlin , 28: Six counts of trafficking a controlled substance

, 29: One count of trafficking a controlled substance, five counts of possession of a controlled substance

, 37: Five counts of possession of a controlled substance

, 48: Two counts of trafficking a controlled substance

, 54: One count of trafficking a controlled substance, six counts of possession of a controlled substance

, 22: 10 counts of trafficking a controlled substance

, 44: 11 counts of trafficking a controlled substance, three counts of possession of a controlled substance

, 22: Four counts of trafficking a controlled substance

, 42: Three counts of possession of a controlled substance

, 26: Two counts of trafficking a controlled substance

, 26: Two counts of trafficking a controlled substance Joenna Saunders, 33: Five counts of trafficking a controlled substance

Online court records indicate the accused are not in custody, and their next court appearances are scheduled for various dates in December.

"The charges laid as a result of Project E-Nevermind should be sending a strong message to those involved in the drug trade that their business is not welcome in our communities," said Supt. Darren Carr, officer in charge of the Coquitlam RCMP, in the release.

"Our officers will continue to work hard at disrupting and dismantling dangerous and illicit drug organizations to maintain public safety."