Shots fired into Delta home, police say

No one was injured when a suspect fired shots into a home in North Delta early Tuesday morning, police say, and the suspect remains at large.

There were people inside the house in the 11300 block of 92nd Avenue when the shots rang out around 3 a.m., according to the Delta Police Department.

“This shooting is believed to be targeted at the home; however, the reason for the shooting and the identity of the suspect remains unknown,” police wrote in a news release. “At this time, it is still undetermined if this incident is gang-related.”

Neighbourhood residents and anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident who may have seen “suspicious behaviour” or the shooting itself are asked to call police at 604-946-441. Anyone with security or dash camera video is asked to do the same.

Police say Tuesday morning’s shooting is the second recorded in Delta in 2024, adding there is no indication the two incidents are related. No reported injuries have come out of either shooting.