13 arrested in Tri-Cities drug trafficking investigation

A drug trafficking investigation in the Tri-Cities has resulted in the identification of 13 suspects and the seizure of hundreds of kilograms of illicit drugs with a street value of roughly $3 million, according to authorities.

At a news conference Thursday, the RCMP announced the results of an investigation that was launched in the summer of 2021 dubbed "ENEVERMIND." The significant seizure of drugs happened after search warrants were executed last month at properties in Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, and Maple Ridge.

"This has a significant impact on the toxic drugs that are in our communities," said Insp. Todd Balaban, operations officer of Coquitlam RCMP, noting that 10,000 potentially lethal doses of fentanyl were seized along with 73 grams of a substance called W18, which is 100 times more potent than fentanyl.

"It's not something we currently regularly see in the Lower Mainland, so it is concerning for us and we're very pleased to make this kind of seizure of this drug," Balaban said.

Along with these synthetic opioids, police seized 52 kilograms of methamphetamine, 426 grams of MDMA, and 250 kilograms of ketamine. Dried psilocybin and psilocybin edibles were also confiscated, along with $145,000 in cash and two cars, Mounties said.

"This type of offense we don't take lightly, we investigate thoroughly and every time we do a seizure of this nature, it makes a significant impact on both the organized crime groups as well as making it safer for people in our communities," Balaban said.

"None of the drugs on the table were packaged for personal consumption. It was all packaged for distribution, selling and drug trafficking."

None of the 13 suspects have been identified because charge approval is pending, police said, and all of them have been released from custody.