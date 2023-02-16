13 arrested in Tri-Cities drug trafficking investigation

This composite photo shared by the Coquitlam RCMP on Twitter shows drugs seized during a trafficking investigation. This composite photo shared by the Coquitlam RCMP on Twitter shows drugs seized during a trafficking investigation.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener