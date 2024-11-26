Public pools, gyms, skating rinks to cost more in 2025 after Vancouver Park Board vote

Going to public pools, gyms and skating rinks will cost more next year after the Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation voted unanimously to increase user fees.

Commissioners approved the fee hikes during Monday night’s board meeting, despite some pushback from speakers.

Most facilities, programs and parking lots will be subject to fee increases of six or seven per cent in 2025, while an additional three per cent “amenity improvement fee” will be collected for certain attractions such as the Stanley Park Train and VanDusen Botanical Garden.

Chair Brennan Bastyovanszky said the hikes are necessary to keep delivering the services Vancouver residents enjoy in their public parks and recreation facilities.

“We are trying to keep the fees low,” Bastyovanszky said. “But there are funding shortfalls everywhere and fees and charges (need) to keep up with costs.”

Under the updated fee structure, the cost of an adult 12-month pass for pools, arenas and fitness centres will just over $554 next year, an increase of seven per cent from 2024.

The city expects the fee hikes to bring in approximately $4.4 million in additional revenue.

While some who attended Monday’s meeting were unhappy with the proposal, the park board noted Vancouver’s 2025 budget survey found 60 per cent of residents are willing to pay more to maintain or improve services.