B.C. teen with avian flu remains in critical care, source of infection still unknown

The teenager who is infected with the first human case of H5N1 avian influenza acquired in Canada remains in critical care at BC Children’s Hospital, officials said Tuesday.

Speaking at a news conference in Victoria, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the young person is stable, but still very sick.

“Our thoughts remain with them and their family, and we remain hopeful, as they have made some progress in the last few days, that they will recover from this very severe infection,” she said.

Over the past two weeks, public health officials have tested and monitored dozens of humans and animals the teenager was exposed to for signs of H5N1, and all have come back negative.

“There is no evidence of transmission from this young person, and no evidence of any other cases right now in British Columbia,” Henry said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.