50 bricks of suspected cocaine seized at B.C. border crossing: CBSA

50 bricks of suspected cocaine seized at B.C. border crossing: CBSA

Suspected cocaine and heroin seized at a B.C. border crossing are shown in a photo from CBSA. Suspected cocaine and heroin seized at a B.C. border crossing are shown in a photo from CBSA.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener