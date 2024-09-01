5 people taken to hospital after crash on Sea to Sky Highway

Five people were taken to hospital after a motor vehicle incident on the Sea to Sky Highway Sunday afternoon.

BC Emergency Health Services told CTV News it got the call at 1:19 p.m. for the crash on Highway 99 at Conroy Forest Service Road, north of Squamish.

It sent three ambulances with primary care paramedics, one “advanced care paramedic primary response unit” and one supervisor to the scene.

The five patients were taken to hospital in stable condition, according to BCEHS.

The highway was closed in both directions, according to DriveBC, and reopened around 2:45 p.m.

CTV News has reached out to the Squamish RCMP for more information and will update this story if a response is received.