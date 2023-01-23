5 injured in 2 weekend shootings in Abbotsford, police don't believe they're linked
The violent acts happened within five kilometres of each other, and although some details in both cases are similar, police say they are not related.
The most recent shooting occurred in the 7800 block of Pullman Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting and located a man in his 20s with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Abbotsford Police Department says the investigation is still in its early stages, so it would not confirm whether the victim was known to police.
“This does not appear to be connected with the Lower Mainland gang conflict,” said APD Sgt. Paul Walker.
Officers shut down a portion of the neighbourhood for several hours and laid down evidence markers along nearby Fraser Highway.
Walker says the shooting was isolated and, while there is no ongoing risk to the public, he finds the shooting concerning.
“Fraser Highway is a very populated area. It's a travel route between our communities. So to have gun violence occur out on the street in a house or a neighboring area, it's extremely concerning,” Walker told CTV News. “We have potential for stray bullets and things that happen in the shootings that we've seen all across the Lower Mainland.”
A nearby home on Fraser Highway near Lefeuvre Road was being guarded by police Monday morning as they waited for a search warrant.
A large sign reading “Physic Palm Reading” is hung on the front of the house.
“Scenes of this nature don't always start or finish at one location. An incident can occur in a certain area. The victim could leave the scene, a suspect could leave the scene. So often, in a lot of our cases that we see, evidence can be spanned out in the greater area,” said Walker.
He says initial indications are that the crime started at the home.
No arrests have been made and details about a possible suspect or suspects have not been released.
SATURDAY SHOOTING
Police were also called to a shooting Saturday night in the 28700 block of King Road.
Officers arrived shortly before 8:00 p.m., locating four men in their 20s with non-life-threatening injuries.
They were taken to hospital, but no information about their identities or possible history with police have been released.
“We're not able to 100 per cent say whether this incident is connected to any ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict,” said Walker. “These types of investigations take time. It's not like a CSI show where you have 60 minutes and you have an answer to what is in front of you.”
However, he says this shooting also appears to be targeted.
“If you were traveling in these two areas of our shootings over the weekend, and you might have dashcam footage—even if you don't think you have something but you were in the area at the time—please contact our investigators,” said Walker.
“Share that footage with us and let our investigative team decide if that's valuable or not.”
Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.
