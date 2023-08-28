4 taken to hospital after Delta crash

Four people were taken to hospital after a rollover crash in Delta that caused an hours-long closure of Highway 17.

Police, paramedics and an air ambulance were called to the scene at the intersection of Highway 17 and 56 Street around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the Delta Police Department.

"The collision involved one vehicle striking a concrete median, rolling over, and striking a second car. A third vehicle was involved when the concrete barrier, displaced from the first impact, struck the third vehicle," a statement issued Monday morning says.

Three of the four people taken to hospital have since been released while the fourth remains. That person, police say, sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities are asking witnesses to call 604-946-4411. Those with dashcam or CCTV video are being urged to upload it to the police department's online evidence portal.

The road reopened around 5 a.m. Monday.