COVID-19 update: B.C. announces 711 more cases, highest hospitalizations seen so far in the pandemic
Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/Coronavirus
Fraser Health adding 'leadership support' at 2 Abbotsford care homes with large COVID-19 outbreaks
Get The COVID-19 Brief sent to your inbox
Misspending allegations at B.C.'s PHSA include 'excessive catering,' 'problematic' PPE: health minister
Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
Self-reporting implemented as Fraser Health exceeds contact tracing capacity some days
Kids' mental health expert says 'less is more' during the holidays
Some Fraser Valley churches may defy health order and meet in person again
Landmark survey used in provincial policies like B.C. school reopenings now public
Rave with 40 people, multiple house parties lead to COVID-19 tickets in Burnaby
These indoor and outdoor team sports are now banned for adults in B.C. because of COVID-19
Why adult sports in B.C. are shut down, but kids can keep playing
B.C.'s top doctor shares timetable for COVID-19 immunization