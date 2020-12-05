VANCOUVER -- Four more flights connected to B.C. have been added to the list of flights on which there may have been coronavirus exposures.

On Friday, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control added three domestic flights and one international flight to its online list of COVID-19 exposures.

Details of the flights are as follows:

Nov. 26: United Airlines and SkyWest 5436, from San Francisco to Vancouver (no rows specified)



Nov. 28: Air Canada 111, from Toronto to Vancouver (rows 16 to 21)



Nov. 28: WestJet 3342, from Calgary to Kelowna (rows 7 to 13)



Nov. 30: Air Canada 111, from Toronto to Vancouver (rows 34 to 40)

Passengers who were seated in the rows specified are considered at higher risk of contracting COVID-19 due to their proximity to a confirmed case.

Travellers arriving on international flights are required to self-isolate for 14 days upon landing in B.C. Domestic travellers are not required to self-isolate, but the BCCDC asks anyone who was on any of the affected flights should self-monitor for symptoms of the coronavirus, seeking testing and self-isolating if any develop.

B.C. health officials do not directly contact people who were on flights with COVID-19 cases on board. Instead, notifications are posted regularly on the BCCDC website.