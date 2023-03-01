4 injured in avalanche near Invermere, B.C.

Four people were injured in an avalanche southwest of Invermere Wednesday morning, according to B.C. Emergency Health Services.

The agency says it received a call about an avalanche at 11:45 a.m. and dispatched four ambulances to meet helicopters in Invermere.

BCEHS did not provide any information on the condition of the patients it transported.

Mounties told Castanet News the avalanche occurred near Panorama Mountain Resort.

Avalanche Canada said it had received "preliminary reports of a serious avalanche" in the area, but did not have any additional information.

Nine people have died in avalanches in B.C. so far this season, making it one of the worst in decades.

BCEHS cannot confirm fatalities. CTV News has reached out to local RCMP to inquire about any deaths associated with Wednesday's avalanche. This story will be updated if a response is received.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates