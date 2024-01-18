4 B.C. children under 10 dead from invasive strep infections since mid-December, officials say

Four children under age 10 have died in British Columbia from invasive group A streptococcal bacteria since mid-December, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

The centre said in a statement Thursday that the province "continues to experience higher levels" of this type of infection – abbreviated as iGAS – than usual.

"Following a December 2023 bulletin about elevated levels of iGAS infections, updated data from 2023 now show 60 cases reported in people under the age of 20, three times as many infections reported in this age group for 2022," the BCCDC's statement reads.

Two of the four iGAS-related deaths reported Thursday were identified alongside influenza, and have previously been publicized, the BCCDC said. The other two iGAS-related deaths occurred in patients infected with human metapneumovirus, which is another respiratory illness.

Earlier this month, the agency reported that three B.C. children had died of complications linked to influenza since mid-December.

It was not immediately clear from the BCCDC's Thursday statement whether the third previously reported child flu death had been miscategorized and was included in the reported total of four iGAS deaths, or if there have been five young children killed in the province by either influenza, iGAS or both over the last several weeks.

CTV News has reached out to the BCCDC for clarification. This story will be updated if a response is received.

The agency said in its statement that invasive bacterial infections tend to be more common during the winter months, particularly in association with viral respiratory infections.

Typically, iGAS infections cause mild illness, and deaths associated with them are rare, according to the BCCDC.

"Infections can become more dangerous when the bacteria invade the lungs, blood, or spread along the tissue surrounding a muscle," the agency said. "Sometimes this can happen after a viral respiratory infection."

More severe iGAS infections can cause life-threatening conditions, and present a higher risk to patients at "either end of the age spectrum," the BCCDC said. They're also dangerous to people with chronic illnesses and people who take certain medications, such as steroids.

The BCCDC said parents and caregivers should be aware of several "notable symptoms" that could indicate a severe iGAS infection and require immediate medical attention at a hospital emergency department or an urgent and primary care centre. Those symptoms are: