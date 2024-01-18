VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • 4 B.C. children under 10 dead from invasive strep infections since mid-December, officials say

    A bulletin released by the BC Centre for Disease Control, the Provincial Health Services Authority and the BC Children's Hospital says data from 2023 show a three-fold increase in invasive group A streptococcal infections in people under 20. An electron microscope image shows Group A Streptococcus in orange. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-NIAID via AP A bulletin released by the BC Centre for Disease Control, the Provincial Health Services Authority and the BC Children's Hospital says data from 2023 show a three-fold increase in invasive group A streptococcal infections in people under 20. An electron microscope image shows Group A Streptococcus in orange. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-NIAID via AP
    Share

    Four children under age 10 have died in British Columbia from invasive group A streptococcal bacteria since mid-December, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

    The centre said in a statement Thursday that the province "continues to experience higher levels" of this type of infection – abbreviated as iGAS – than usual.

    "Following a December 2023 bulletin about elevated levels of iGAS infections, updated data from 2023 now show 60 cases reported in people under the age of 20, three times as many infections reported in this age group for 2022," the BCCDC's statement reads.

    Two of the four iGAS-related deaths reported Thursday were identified alongside influenza, and have previously been publicized, the BCCDC said. The other two iGAS-related deaths occurred in patients infected with human metapneumovirus, which is another respiratory illness.

    Earlier this month, the agency reported that three B.C. children had died of complications linked to influenza since mid-December. 

    It was not immediately clear from the BCCDC's Thursday statement whether the third previously reported child flu death had been miscategorized and was included in the reported total of four iGAS deaths, or if there have been five young children killed in the province by either influenza, iGAS or both over the last several weeks.

    CTV News has reached out to the BCCDC for clarification. This story will be updated if a response is received.

    The agency said in its statement that invasive bacterial infections tend to be more common during the winter months, particularly in association with viral respiratory infections.

    Typically, iGAS infections cause mild illness, and deaths associated with them are rare, according to the BCCDC.

    "Infections can become more dangerous when the bacteria invade the lungs, blood, or spread along the tissue surrounding a muscle," the agency said. "Sometimes this can happen after a viral respiratory infection."

    More severe iGAS infections can cause life-threatening conditions, and present a higher risk to patients at "either end of the age spectrum," the BCCDC said. They're also dangerous to people with chronic illnesses and people who take certain medications, such as steroids.

    The BCCDC said parents and caregivers should be aware of several "notable symptoms" that could indicate a severe iGAS infection and require immediate medical attention at a hospital emergency department or an urgent and primary care centre. Those symptoms are:

    • A fever for more than five days in a child of any age,
    • Fever with either a fine red rash (sandpaper-like texture), full body rash similar to sun burn, and/or red, swollen tongue.
    • A fever in a child under three months of age, a child with immune system issues or complex chronic health conditions.
    • A child struggling to breathe (e.g. chest appears to sink in just above or below the breastbone with each breath, you may hear grunting or notice the head bobbing with each breath in a young infant).
    • Pale skin, whitish or blue lips.
    • A child who is very sleepy or having difficulty waking up, or
    • A child becoming very sick, very quickly. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News