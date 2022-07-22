4 Alberta men lose 80 pounds of halibut and crab, fined $4,500 after violations: B.C. conservation officers

Four men from Alberta were collectively fined thousands of dollars and lost a significant haul of halibut after they were caught violating several regulations in B.C. this week.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service said it was conducting routine checks in Terrace when the catch was discovered. Officers determined the catch was "unlawful," suggesting the group didn't follow regulations on possession limits and "transporting of fish to ensure it's identifiable and measurable."

As a result, officers seized nine halibut and four bags of processed crab. The entire seizure weighed more than 80 pounds.

As well, "numerous" violation tickets totalling $4,500 were issued.

"The seafood will be distributed to area residents in need," BCCOS said in a social media post.

"The COS regularly conducts angling compliance checks throughout the summer on land and water."