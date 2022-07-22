4 Alberta men lose 80 pounds of halibut and crab, fined $4,500 after violations: B.C. conservation officers

4 Alberta men lose 80 pounds of halibut and crab, fined $4,500 after violations: B.C. conservation officers

B.C. conservation officers say they seized more than 80 pounds of halibut and crab. (BCCOS/Facebook) B.C. conservation officers say they seized more than 80 pounds of halibut and crab. (BCCOS/Facebook)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener