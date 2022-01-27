4 adult victims of fatal Richmond, B.C., shooting from same family, police not seeking suspect
All four people killed in a shooting in Richmond, B.C., are adult members of the same family, homicide investigators said in an update Thursday.
Investigators said they are not seeking a suspect, as the person or persons responsible for the killings were among those found at the scene on Tuesday. Police believe all four people died Monday night.
Authorities have yet to release identities of the victims, saying next-of-kin notifications are ongoing. They did confirm, however, that there were two men and two women killed.
"This is a tragic loss of life, but we are able to confirm the community is not at risk," Sgt. David Lee said Thursday.
Lee said it doesn't appear the shooting was related to intimate-partner violence, nor does it appear to be connected to ongoing gang conflict in the Lower Mainland.
One of the victims had access to a firearm and had a valid licence for it, Lee said.
Since the shooting was discovered, members of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team have been scouring the property and the field behind it with a police dog.
The median in front of the home on Garden City Road has also been extensively searched and remained behind police tape Thursday morning.
A neighbour told CTV News it was the daughter of the building’s owner who called the police.
"I asked her what happened and she said well there was a loud bang in the neighborhood the previous night so I asked and said bullet or something? And she said she doesn't know she’s suspecting," said Cornelius Kiptum, who lives next door.
"I cannot feel threatened, I only feel for that loss. It's devastating, but then it doesn’t make the neighbourhood unsafe."
Anyone with information is asked to call homicide investigators at 1-877-551-4448.
