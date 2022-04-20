4/20 event returns to Vancouver Art Gallery
The annual 4/20 event returned to the Vancouver art gallery on Wednesday after spending the last few years at Sunset Beach. The city said the pro-pot gathering was un-permitted and unsanctioned, but it still attracted a large number of people.
The celebration of cannabis culture was drawing crowds in Vancouver long before legalization, and this year’s event was no different. People packed onto the north plaza of the gallery, which was lined with tents and booths selling all kinds of wares.
Organizer Adilynn McArdle said the turnout was wonderful.
"We have decided to come back home, afterCOVID,” McArdle said. "We weren’t sure about the numbers, but also we were asked by the city and we were given word that they would be fencing off the beach to remove the barge. I haven’t seen it fenced off, and the barge is still there."
In an emailed statement, the City of Vancouver said it was aware of the 4/20 gathering, and added protective fencing was put up on the other side of the gallery around the memorial for residential school victims to prevent any accidental damage. Vancouver police said they were on site and monitoring for traffic issues as they would with any large event.
Over the past two years, 4/20 gatherings at the beach attracted smaller crowds compared to the tens of thousands that turned out prior to the pandemic. With the massive crowds came controversy, including opposition from the park board.
Previous 4/20 organizer Dana Larsen said the move to the beach in 2016 was for “public safety reasons” due to outgrowing the art gallery space.
“Just looking at turnout for the event here today, it’s clearly a very popular event, one which I think should be supported by the city and probably given a subsidy like many other large community events,” he said. “If this continues to get busier and busier as it has been, then I would not be surprised if we’re looking at moving 4/20 back to Sunset beach next year.”
McArdle said while it is a celebration, it is still a protest as well over aspects of legalization.
“All they’ve created is a monopoly over cannabis. They haven’t actually created reasonable accces to cannabis, and reasonable access does not look like $15 a gram,” McArdle said. “Our medical patients, our people on disability, our people who have been affected by all of these, they are the ones who need cannabis the most.”
McArdle said the festivities were scheduled to continue until 10 p.m. Wednesday.
With files from CTV News Vancouver's Layla Khdir
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Is the new normal too expensive? Inflation creating affordability concerns
With Canada's annual inflation at its highest point in over 30 years, experts say Canadians can anticipate everything from filling up your car to eating at a restaurant with friends to cost more than what it used to, warning that prices will likely not decrease for some time.
Six charts that tell the story of Canada's soaring inflation
Using Statistics Canada data, CTVNews.ca has created a series of charts to highlight the sharp rise in prices across major sectors that's fuelling inflation.
Are you adjusting your budget to account for inflation? We want to hear from you
With Canada's annual inflation at its highest point in more than 30 years, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you about how you may be cutting costs.
Embiid hits dagger in OT and Sixers take 3-0 series lead over Raptors
Joel Embiid scored a dagger three-pointer with 0.8 seconds left in overtime to lift the Philadelphia 76ers to a 104-101 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, taking a 3-0 lead in their first-round playoff series.
Freeland, allies walk out of G20 meeting over Russian participation
Canadian officials, including Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, joined allies in staging a walkout of a G20 meeting in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday in protest of Russia's involvement.
'Sponge for knowledge': Mattea Roach wins 12th 'Jeopardy!' match
Nova Scotia's Mattea Roach won her 12th consecutive match on 'Jeopardy!' Wednesday night, bringing her total winnings to US$271,282.
'Ballooning inflation': Small business owners growing frustrated with rising costs
As inflation hits a 31-year high in Canada, small business owners are among those growing frustrated with rising costs.
Sask. First Nation's initial search of former residential school site reveals 14 'possible burials'
A Saskatchewan First Nation discovered 14 "possible burials" on the site of a former residential school, as part of its first of three ground penetrating radar searches.
Russian billionaire Oleg Tinkov blasts Putin's 'insane war' in Ukraine
Oleg Tinkov, the billionaire founder of a big Russian digital bank, has blasted Russia's 'insane war' in Ukraine and urged the West to help President Vladimir Putin find an off-ramp to 'stop this massacre.'
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria arson investigation underway after gas poured into home while family of 5 slept
Police and firefighters are investigating after a family of five, including three children, narrowly escaped an arson attack on their Victoria home overnight.
-
Saanich doctor says radical solutions needed for Vancouver Island's doctor shortage
A Saanich, B.C., doctor who is planning to retire and sell his family practice says the province needs to take a more radical approach to finding solutions to help resolve a growing shortage of family physicians in B.C.’s capital region.
-
Registration for Go By Bike Week opens in Victoria, prizes worth $20K this year
Formerly known as "Bike to Work Week," the initiative encourages people of all ages to ride their bikes as much as possible during that week, whether it’s for work, school, exercise, or just for fun.
Calgary
-
Calgary man says he's owed $25K in unpaid wages by software company
Kyle Harrington just wants to get paid for the work he did for months last year.
-
Chaos, confusion continues for Sunwing passengers after data security breach
Canadians stranded in sun destinations in the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America due to a data security breach affecting Sunwing Airlines Inc. say the situation on the ground is still one of chaos and confusion.
-
Digging out after Tuesday's record Calgary snow
Springtime in Calgary: The city's outdoor plant life was beginning to come to life as temperatures rose and the days got longer. Not many people were ready for another blast of winter, and then April 19 happened.
Edmonton
-
Alberta BA.2 infections 'may be at a plateau,' but wastewater levels close to BA.1 peak in Edmonton: Copping
Last week, the province reported 6,181 new COVID-19 cases from PCR tests, 37 deaths and a total of 1,053 hospitalizations, including 48 ICU admissions.
-
Deadly McNally attack 'begs the question' if officers should be back in schools: police assoc.
A move to pull uniformed police officers out of Edmonton Public Schools should be reconsidered following the deadly attack on a 16-year-old student, the leader of the police association argues.
-
Alberta house leader Jason Nixon accused of trying to intimidate opponent in chamber
Alberta government house leader Jason Nixon is facing accusations of intimidation following a fiery exchange in the house that saw him lob a swear word toward the Speaker.
Toronto
-
Ontario man who had identity stolen told to pay $10,000 for loan he didn't take out
A Markham, Ont. man who had his identity stolen said he was shocked he was told he would have to repay a $10,000 loan he didn't take out.
-
No injuries reported after plane crashes near Buttonville Airport
No injuries were reported after a small plane crashed near Buttonville Municipal Airport in Markham Wednesday evening.
-
23-year-old man arrested after random stabbing at Toronto subway station
A 23-year-old man has been arrested after another man was stabbed on a subway platform in Toronto on Tuesday night.
Montreal
-
Son charged with second-degree murder in stabbing death of his father, 75, in Montreal apartment
A 28-year-old man was charged with second-degree murder Wednesday in the stabbing death of his father in Montreal's Sainte-Marie neighbourhood.
-
Police say suspects tried to buy $100K worth of jewelry with stolen credit card in NDG break-in
Montreal police have released video footage of two suspects wanted in a break and enter and attempted fraud investigation relating to an incident last fall.
-
Quebec duck farm says it has to kill 150,000 birds, lay off 300 staff due to bird flu
A Quebec duck-farming operation that detected avian flu at three of its facilities says it has to slaughter 150,000 birds and lay off nearly 300 employees.
Winnipeg
-
St. Boniface Hospital emergency room is 'at and over capacity', Doctors Manitoba says
Manitoba's health care system continues to struggle as stressors such as staff shortages and COVID-19 cases strain staff.
-
Manitoba announces second attempt to overhaul the education system
The Manitoba Government outlined broad strokes Wednesday of its second attempt to overhaul the education system.
-
Significant precipitation expected this weekend in Manitoba; flooding possible in hardest hit areas
Overland flooding could happen in the coming days as significant precipitation could be arriving this weekend.
Saskatoon
-
'We do feel the pressure': Search continues for missing 5-year-old Sask. boy
A desperate search is underway after a child went missing on a Saskatchewan First Nation.
-
Saskatoon man found dead with several cables tied around his neck: pathologist
A forensic pathologist testified at a murder trial that a Saskatoon man died of ligature strangulation.
-
Sask. First Nation's initial search of former residential school site reveals 14 'possible burials'
A Saskatchewan First Nation discovered 14 "possible burials" on the site of a former residential school, as part of its first of three ground penetrating radar searches.
Regina
-
Sask. First Nation's initial search of former residential school site reveals 14 'possible burials'
A Saskatchewan First Nation discovered 14 "possible burials" on the site of a former residential school, as part of its first of three ground penetrating radar searches.
-
Stolen vehicle colliding with house leads to one arrest
One Regina household had quite the wake-up call Wednesday morning when a vehicle crashed into a home on the 1400 block of Grey Street.
-
'We do feel the pressure': Search continues for missing 5-year-old Sask. boy
A desperate search is underway after a child went missing on a Saskatchewan First Nation.
Atlantic
-
RCMP's inability to track officers during N.S. killings questioned at inquiry
Lawyers at the public inquiry into Canada's worst mass shooting are asking why -- in an era when teens use apps to locate each other -- the RCMP lacked technology to track their officers on foot.
-
Halifax police say no threat to public after suspicious package found in playground
Investigators aren’t saying what was in a suspicious package that prompted the closure of portion of a major Halifax road Wednesday, but they gave the all clear in the early afternoon.
-
Federal funding for residential school survivor support program in Sipekne’katik announced
The federal government visited Sipekne’katik First Nation in Nova Scotia Tuesday to announce $326,700 in funding to help residential school survivors at the First Nation with the trauma of their experience.
London
-
Emotional victim impact statements heard at sentencing hearing
The friends of murder victim Dereck Szaflarski, 27, of London let the court know how much they miss him through their words today.
-
Bee winter mortality 'worst in years' say Ontario beekeepers
Guy Anderson has the unenviable task of cleaning out thousands of dead bees from his multitude of hives this spring.
-
Canoe overturns in Lake Huron, one person deceased
One person has died and another is in serious, but stable condition, after a canoe overturned in Lake Huron near Ipperwash beach on Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
New poster exhibit highlights Sudbury’s rainbow hospital
It’s another step in The Sudbury Writer’s Guild Painted Voices project with 24 posters now on display highlighting the history and opinions on the city’s rainbow hospital.
-
Province gives nearly $1M to North Bay and area organizations
The provincial government is giving 11 North Bay and area organizations a combined total of just more than $920,000 to help them offset the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
As she retires, Sudbury barber has fond memories of her 41 years in business
A Sudbury woman who has worked at the President Barber Shop at a hotel in downtown Sudbury for the past 41 years is retiring.
Kitchener
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits Waterloo region
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau toured Waterloo region Wednesday, discussing housing policy, meeting with local Muslim leaders and visiting a school.
-
No injuries after car crashes into busy Kitchener playground
People at a crowded Kitchener park are shocked no one was injured after a car left the roadway and collided with a play structure.
-
Missing Brantford man found dead
An 83-year-old Brantford man, missing since Saturday, has been found dead in a wooded area on the northeast side of the city.