VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • 4.1-magnitude earthquake hits off B.C. coast

    A map shows the approximate location of an earthquake on Monday, Oct. 28. (Courtesy: Earthquakes Canada) A map shows the approximate location of an earthquake on Monday, Oct. 28. (Courtesy: Earthquakes Canada)
    Share

    A minor earthquake shook off the coast of B.C. Monday morning, which registered at a magnitude of 4.1, according to federal officials.

    Earthquakes Canada says the quake struck at 6:24 a.m., 228 kilometres west-south-west of Bella Bella—in the Pacific Ocean between Haida Gwaii and Vancouver Island.

    The agency pegged the earthquake’s depth at 10 kilometres below the ocean floor.

    The quake was not felt.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trump's Madison Square Garden event features crude and racist insults

    Donald Trump took the stage Sunday night at New York's Madison Square Garden to deliver his campaign's closing argument with the election nine days away after several of his allies used crude and racist insults toward U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris and other critics of the former president.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News