4.1-magnitude earthquake hits off B.C. coast

A minor earthquake shook off the coast of B.C. Monday morning, which registered at a magnitude of 4.1, according to federal officials.

Earthquakes Canada says the quake struck at 6:24 a.m., 228 kilometres west-south-west of Bella Bella—in the Pacific Ocean between Haida Gwaii and Vancouver Island.

The agency pegged the earthquake’s depth at 10 kilometres below the ocean floor.

The quake was not felt.