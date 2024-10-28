4.1-magnitude earthquake hits off B.C. coast
A minor earthquake shook off the coast of B.C. Monday morning, which registered at a magnitude of 4.1, according to federal officials.
Earthquakes Canada says the quake struck at 6:24 a.m., 228 kilometres west-south-west of Bella Bella—in the Pacific Ocean between Haida Gwaii and Vancouver Island.
The agency pegged the earthquake’s depth at 10 kilometres below the ocean floor.
The quake was not felt.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Next CPP payment coming on Tuesday for Canadian retirees
Canadian retirees will receive their latest Canada Pension Plan payments Tuesday.
Why a group of Canadian doctors says workplace sick notes need to go
Canadian doctors are calling for employers and schools not to require sick notes when it comes to short-term minor illnesses.
Latin superstar Bad Bunny backs Harris for president after comedian's racist jokes at Trump event
Bad Bunny threw his support behind U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris on Sunday by sharing a video of the Democratic presidential nominee shortly after a comedian at Donald Trump's Madison Square Garden rally made crude jokes about Latinos and called Puerto Rico a 'floating island of garbage,' angering artists and some Hispanic Republicans.
Poilievre promises to abolish federal sales tax on new homes under $1 million
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says if his party forms government, it will scrap the federal sales tax on new homes sold for less than $1 million and push provinces do to the same.
Adele and Celine Dion share heartfelt embrace and shed tears in sweet concert encounter
Adele and Celine Dion were each brought to tears after an emotional interaction during Adele's concert at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.
Ontario vision of Niagara as northern Las Vegas may not include Marineland: minister
A major amusement park is part of Ontario's grand vision to turn the Niagara region into Las Vegas north, but Marineland may not fit the bill, the provincial tourism minister says.
Trump's Madison Square Garden event features crude and racist insults
Donald Trump took the stage Sunday night at New York's Madison Square Garden to deliver his campaign's closing argument with the election nine days away after several of his allies used crude and racist insults toward U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris and other critics of the former president.
Monthly food bank use soars to record 2 million, driven by cost of groceries, housing
Canada's reliance on food banks has soared to a grim new milestone, according to data from Food Banks Canada.
Woman charged with assaulting Australian senator who shouted at the King
A woman appeared in an Australian court on Monday charged with a May assault on the Indigenous senator who shouted at King Charles III during a royal reception last week.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. election results: Mail-in ballots heavily favour NDP, only absentee ballots left to count
The majority of mail-in ballots tallied this weekend for the final count in B.C.'s nail-bitingly close 2024 provincial election went to the NDP, increasing the party's chances of clinching a third term.
-
Tempers flare at B.C. ferry terminal as 'assured loading' customers bypass standby crowd
There were tense moments at a ferry terminal outside Victoria, B.C., on Friday after the lion’s share of standby spots on an early sailing were claimed by “assured loading” passengers – leaving regular customers who had been waiting for hours out of luck.
-
Island's first trauma-informed, Indigenous-specific child-care centre opens in Colwood
Hulitan Early Years Centre is a brand new, 48-seat childhood learning centre in Colwood. It was built to support Indigenous children throughout the capital region.
Kelowna
-
Pickup truck may be linked to suspicious deaths, RCMP say 2 years after bodies found in B.C. park
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
Edmonton
-
Draisaitl scores in OT to lift Oilers over Red Wings
Leon Draisaitl scored his second goal of the game 18 seconds into overtime and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 on Sunday night.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Cooler air settles in through the week
Cloudy skies and a chance of some scattered pockets of precipitation in the Edmonton area today.
-
Monthly food bank use soars to record 2 million, driven by cost of groceries, housing
Canada's reliance on food banks has soared to a grim new milestone, according to data from Food Banks Canada.
Calgary
-
Canada on track to be world's third-largest wheat exporter in '24-25 crop year
Canada is on track to be the world's third-largest wheat exporter for the second year in a row as crop production in the prairie provinces continues to increase.
-
Calgary MP Stephanie Kusie launches Parliamentary petition to save Olympic Plaza bricks
A Calgary MP is collecting names on a petition in hopes of saving the Olympic Plaza bricks.
-
Why a group of Canadian doctors says workplace sick notes need to go
Canadian doctors are calling for employers and schools not to require sick notes when it comes to short-term minor illnesses.
Lethbridge
-
City of Lethbridge reaches tentative agreement with 900 CUPE employees on new deal
A tentative agreement has been reached between the City of Lethbridge and more than 900 employees belonging to CUPE Local 70.
-
Hurricanes lose third road game in a row, dropping 4-1 decision to Broncos in Swift Current
The Hurricanes will be happy to be back home in Lethbridge Saturday night after losing their third in a row on the road Friday night, a 4-1 decision to the Broncos in Swift Current.
-
City of Lethbridge and local post-secondaries discuss how to keep graduates in the city
About 15,000 students are enrolled at Lethbridge’s post-secondary schools, and now the city is working with those schools to try to find ways to get them s to stick around a while.
Winnipeg
-
Cat dead after fire at North End home
A North End home went up in flames early Monday morning.
-
-
RCMP concerned for missing man, last seen days ago in Selkirk
Manitoba RCMP are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 40-year-old man who was last seen in Selkirk.
Regina
-
Where to watch Saskatchewan's 2024 provincial election
Candidates across Saskatchewan have made their final pitches to potential voters as the 2024 campaign comes to a close and election day arrives.
-
Here's where you can vote in Regina
Election day has arrived in Saskatchewan. With it, the last wave of voters prepare to cast their ballots and decide who will form government in the province.
-
No change in standings after 2 of 3 recounts completed in B.C. election
Two of the three recounts in B.C.’s 2024 provincial election have been completed, with no change to the standings in either riding.
Saskatoon
-
Where to watch Saskatchewan's 2024 provincial election
Candidates across Saskatchewan have made their final pitches to potential voters as the 2024 campaign comes to a close and election day arrives.
-
Here's where to vote in Saskatoon
Election day has arrived in Saskatchewan. With it, the last wave of voters prepare to cast their ballots and decide who will form government in the province.
-
Saskatchewan prepares for Monday election results
It's been a long month of policy announcements, campaigning, new promises, and speculation leading up to today. Polls are set to close Monday evening, and the outcome will shape the next four years of Saskatchewan's government.
Toronto
-
New home sales in Toronto remain low in September despite interest rate cuts: report
New home sales in the Greater Toronto Area remained sluggish last month, but a new report suggests that the market is now primed for buyers following four consecutive interest rate cuts.
-
Suspect vehicle involved in Toronto shooting crashes into school, catches fire: police
Toronto police say a suspect vehicle involved in a downtown shooting Sunday night that left one person seriously injured crashed into an Etobicoke school and caught fire.
-
Monthly food bank use soars to record 2 million, driven by cost of groceries, housing
Canada's reliance on food banks has soared to a grim new milestone, according to data from Food Banks Canada.
Montreal
-
Head of Quebec youth protection services resigns
The National Director of Youth Protection, Catherine Lemay, resigned at the request of the minister responsible for social services, Lionel Carmant, after institutional scandals.
-
-
Synthetic drug potency increases, raising overdose risks for youth
As synthetic drugs grow stronger, experts warn that overdoses pose an even greater threat, particularly to young people. Dr. Nicholas Chadi, a pediatrician at Sainte-Justine Hospital, is sounding the alarm about the rising dangers of these substances.
Ottawa
-
Trillium Line closes out second phase of 21-day trial running period, OC Transpo says
OC Transpo is pausing running on the new north-south light rail transit line over the next three days for “minor construction activities,” after the Trillium Line pulled into the station to complete the 21-day trial running period.
-
Ottawa to begin enforcement of new 3-item garbage limit in November
Ottawa implemented the new three-item limit on all households that receive curbside waste pickup on September 30, with the goal of extending the life of the Trail Road Waste Facility until 2024.
-
Vehicle fire slows down morning commute on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa’s west end
Ministry of Transportation traffic cameras showed a vehicle on fire on the shoulder of the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 417 near Moodie Drive at 6:40 a.m.
Atlantic
-
Parties ready for first full day of campaigning in Nova Scotia election
Monday is the first full day of campaigning in the Nova Scotia provincial election.
-
Glen Savoie named interim leader of New Brunswick PCs
Glen Savoie has been named interim leader of New Brunswick’s Progressive Conservatives.
-
Snowfall warning in effect in parts of Cape Breton
A snowfall warning is in effect in the Cape Breton Highlands with 'significant snowfall' in the forecast Monday.
London
-
Hollywood star Victor Garber gets emotional after surprise meeting with his former teacher in London, Ont.
Victor Garber got teary-eyed when he walked into a brunch in his honour Sunday in London, Ont.
-
Norwich retirement home announces closure
Trillium Care in Norwich, Ont. has announced they will be closing their facilities, citing “an emergency lack of financial resources necessary to sustain daily operations.”
-
As two roundabouts open in St. Thomas, one main intersection set to close for construction
Two new interchanges have opened in St. Thomas, Ont. but one main artery is set to close Monday for construction.
Kitchener
-
Two men arrested after victim assaulted in own home: Guelph Police
Police say just before 5 p.m. Friday, the suspects went to an address near Dawson Road and Shelldale Crescent and banged on the door.
-
Police looking for multiple suspects following break-and-enter in Kitchener
Police responded to a reported break-in at a home in the area of Natchez Road and Carson Drive around 11:45 p.m. Saturday.
-
University of Waterloo researchers develop one-dose antibiotic technology
A team of researchers at the University of Waterloo are introducing a technology capable of delivering an entire course of antibiotics in one tiny dose.
Northern Ontario
-
Gold prices have surged in 2024. Here’s how to get in on the gold rush
Not all that glitters is gold, but the value of the precious metal has been surging this year.
-
Here's when you need to change your clock back
Millions of Canadians will notice their clocks turn back by one hour on Nov. 3, marking the end of daylight saving time this year.
-
Trump refers to CNN's Anderson Cooper by a woman's first name
Former U.S. president Donald Trump has repeatedly referred to CNN anchor Anderson Cooper with a woman's first name in recent days as the Republican presidential nominee focuses his closing message on a hypermasculine appeal to men.
N.L.
-
Women's hockey is growing, but junior athletes play fewer competitive years on average. A new league aims to change that
Teams are facing off in a new eastern Newfoundland hockey league aiming to bring competitive play — and a few extra years on the ice — for young women in the province.
-
Remains of missing Kansas man found at scene of western Newfoundland hotel fire
Investigators found the remains of a 77-year-old American man on Wednesday at the scene of a fire that destroyed a hotel in western Newfoundland earlier on the weekend.
-
77-year-old Kansas man missing after hotel fire in western Newfoundland
Police in western Newfoundland say a 77-year-old man visiting the province from Kansas is missing after a fire at a hotel in Deer Lake, N.L.