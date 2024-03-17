38 warm-weather records broken Saturday

Dozens of high temperature records were broken in B.C. Saturday, including one that was set 124 years ago.

Thirty-eight communities saw their hottest March 16 on record as temperatures climbed above 20 C in some parts of the province.

In Agassiz, the mercury rose to 23.3 C breaking the record of 22.8 that was set in 1900.

Other places that saw temperatures at or above 20 C were Abbottsford, Bella Bella, Bella Coola, Hope, Merritt, Lytton, Pemberton, Pitt Meadows, Princeton, and Squamish.

The record highs came as a “ridge of high pressure” swept through the province, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

The warm temperatures are forecast to last until Tuesday, before more typical March weather—including rain—returns later in the week. Patios and golf courses are expected to be full as British Columbians embrace the brief period of sun and almost-summer-like warmth.

The complete list of records follows in alphabetical order. All temperatures are in Celsius:

Abbotsford: New record of 22.6, old record of 22.2 set in 1947

Agassiz: New record of 23.3, old record of 22.8 set in 1900

Bella Bella: New record of 20.7, old record of 15.2 set in 1988

Bella Coola: New record of 21.1, old record of 19.4 set in 1926

Blue River: New record of 17.4 , old record of 14.8 set in 1992

Burns Lake: New record of 16.1, old record of 11.3 set in 1992

Ashcroft: New record of 19.9, old record of 17.2 set in 1947

Clearwater: New record of 18.7, old record of 16.7 set in 1941

Clinton: New record of 16.6, old record of 12.1 set in 2010

Dawson Creek: New record of 15.0, old record of 13.9 set in 1930

Estevan Point New record of 17.3, old record of 16.7 set in 1947

Gibsons: New record of 19.7, old record of 15.0 set in 1967

Hope: New record of 23.4, old record of 22.8 set in 1947

Kelowna: New record of 17.0, old record of 16.7 set in 1940

Lytton: New record of 20.6, old record of 20.5 set in 1985

Mackenzie: New record of 15.1, old record of 10.0 set in 1972

Malahat: New record of 17.8, old record of 14.5 set in 1988

Merritt: New record of 20.0, old record of 18.0 set in 1985

Pemberton: New record of 20.4, old record of 15.0 set in 1988

Pitt Meadows: New record of 22.7, old record of 20.6 set in 1947

Port Hardy: New record of 15.4, old record of 15.0 set in 1947

Powell River: New record of 18.9, old record of 16.7 set in 1972

Prince George: New record of 16.8, old record of 13.3 set in 1947

Prince Rupert: New record of 17.8, old record of 15.8 set in 1983

Princeton: New record of 20.0, old record of 18.3 set in 1947

Puntzi Mountain: New record of 17.4, old record of 14.0 set in 2010

Sechelt: New record of 19.7, old record of 16.1 set in 1972

Smithers: New record of 17.6, old record of 12.7 set in 1992

Sparwood: New record of 16.6, old record of 13.2 set in 2010

Squamish: New record of 23.0, old record of 17.0 set in 1983

Tatlayoko Lake: New record of 18.5, old record of 16.7 set in 1947

Terrace: New record of 16.0, old record of 12.8 set in 1928

Vernon: New record of 17.6, old record of 16.1 set in 1915

Victoria: New record of 19.0, old record of 18.3 set in 1947

West Vancouver: New record of 18.7, old record of 15.5 set in 1983

Whistler: New record of 16.3, old record of 14.0 set in 1985

White Rock: New record of 19.5, old record of 19.0 set in 1983

Williams Lake: New record of 18.9, old record of 14.2 set in 2010

“The temperature records reported here have been derived from a selection of historical stations in each geographic area that were active during the period of record,” the weather agency says.

“This summary may contain preliminary or unofficial information and does not constitute a complete or final report.”

With files from CTV news Vancouver’s Kevin Charach