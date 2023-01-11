370 restaurants taking reservations for Dine Out Vancouver's biggest festival to date

Frugal foodies can start preparing for the 21st annual Dine Out Vancouver Festival after the participating restaurants were revealed Wednesday.

A record 370 restaurants are taking part in the 17-day festival, which kicks off on Jan. 20 — making it Dine Out Vancouver's largest-ever event.

“Dine Out is coming back bigger and stronger than ever,” said Royce Chwin, the president of Destination Vancouver, in a statement released Wednesday.

“The record number of local restaurants taking part this year shows how strongly our culinary scene has been rebuilding from the challenges of the past few years.”

Destination Vancouver created the festival back in 2002 as a way to encourage locals to dine out during a normally slow time of year, and just 57 restaurants took part in the inaugural event.

The 2023 festival is the first since Michelin Guide Vancouver was released in October.

Out of the eight restaurants that were awarded a Michelin star, only Mount Pleasant’s Burdock & Co is participating in this year’s Dine Out.

Some of the city’s newly-minted Michelin-starred teams will be hosting Vancouver World Chef Exchange dinners as part of the 18 special events taking place during the festival, according to Chwin.

Burdock & Co. will be offering a set, three-course menu for $65 — the costliest option of the festival.

The middle-tier menus will cost between $35 and $50, while the most affordable options range from $20 to $35.

A full list of options is available online and can be sorted by restaurant, menu price, cuisine and neighbourhood.

Dine Out Vancouver Festival also offers deals on hotels as a safe and relaxing option for out-of-town visitors.