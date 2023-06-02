3 suspects facing charges after drugs, cash and vehicles seized in Kelowna: RCMP

Mounties in Kelowna say they made a “huge dent” in the local drug trade after a large seizure of drugs, cash and vehicles last month.

In a news release Friday, Kelowna RCMP said the investigation began in February, after an Acura TL was spotted conducting “several short duration meetings” in the city and other actions consistent with drug dealing.

“These observations led investigators to the belief there was a hierarchical structure, and sophisticated drug trafficking organization,” Mounties said in the release, adding that officers were eventually able to identify the individuals involved, vehicles used and a stash site.

Mounties executed a search warrant at a home on May 23, which resulted in a major seizure consisting of the following:

More than one kilogram of fentanyl;

One kilogram of crack and powder cocaine;

More than 10 ounces of crystal methamphetamine;

Three vehicles;

A “significant” amount of cash and cellphones.

Authorities said evidence of fentanyl and crack cocaine production were also located inside the residence and that the drugs seized have a “massive” street value.

“This seizure will have a significant impact on the community,” said Sgt. Desmond Kiehlbauch. “The dangerous substances could have affected over 10,000 individuals and the removal off the streets has saved lives. Police will continue to focus on those who target vulnerable populations with highly toxic substances.”

RCMP are recommending charges against three Kelowna residents for drug possession, trafficking and production.